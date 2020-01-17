Easy Black-Eyed Peas
You can't get more Southern than black-eyed peas, and this version is easy and flavorful, whether you start with dried, fresh, or frozen peas. Here's a little wisdom from our Test Kitchen: If your broth tastes good, your beans will, too. Any experienced Southern cook will tell you that the key to flavorful broth is proper seasoning. In this recipe, the depth of flavor comes from chicken broth, bacon, an onion-carrot-celery trio, and a handful of other spices you probably have in your pantry already, like garlic and rosemary. Some of our Test Kitchen staff like to serve black-eyed peas over rice with a little drizzle of olive oil and maybe some fresh herbs. It goes without saying that a little dash of hot sauce will always be a welcome addition to peas and cornbread, the ultimate Southern comfort food.
For Easy Fresh Black-Eyed Peas: Substitute 2 lb. fresh shelled peas or frozen, thawed peas for dried peas. Combine peas and all remaining ingredients except olive oil in a large Dutch oven, and bring to a boil over medium-high, skimming and discarding foam from surface as necessary. Once peas have come to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook until peas are tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove and discard herb sprigs, bay leaf, and bacon slices. Serve peas drizzled with olive oil, if desired.