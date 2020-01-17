Easy Black-Eyed Peas

You can't get more Southern than black-eyed peas, and this version is easy and flavorful, whether you start with dried, fresh, or frozen peas. Here's a little wisdom from our Test Kitchen: If your broth tastes good, your beans will, too. Any experienced Southern cook will tell you that the key to flavorful broth is proper seasoning. In this recipe, the depth of flavor comes from chicken broth, bacon, an onion-carrot-celery trio, and a handful of other spices you probably have in your pantry already, like garlic and rosemary. Some of our Test Kitchen staff like to serve black-eyed peas over rice with a little drizzle of olive oil and maybe some fresh herbs. It goes without saying that a little dash of hot sauce will always be a welcome addition to peas and cornbread, the ultimate Southern comfort food.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary test

active:
15 mins
total:
16 hrs 15 mins
Yield:
Serves 10 (serving size: 1 cup)
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sort and rinse peas, discarding any broken peas or stones. Place peas and water to cover by 2 inches in a large bowl. Allow peas to soak 8 hours or up to overnight. After soaking, drain peas and discard soaking water.

    Advertisement

  • Place peas, stock, bacon, onion, carrots, celery, garlic, bay leaf, rosemary, thyme, salt, and pepper in a 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW until tender, about 8 hours. Remove and discard herb sprigs, bay leaf, and bacon slices. If desired, serve peas drizzled with olive oil.

Chef's Notes

For Easy Fresh Black-Eyed Peas: Substitute 2 lb. fresh shelled peas or frozen, thawed peas for dried peas. Combine peas and all remaining ingredients except olive oil in a large Dutch oven, and bring to a boil over medium-high, skimming and discarding foam from surface as necessary. Once peas have come to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook until peas are tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove and discard herb sprigs, bay leaf, and bacon slices. Serve peas drizzled with olive oil, if desired.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/13/2022