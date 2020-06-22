45 Easy Beach Vacation Dinner Ideas for a Stress-Free Trip

Southerners love a trip to the beach like a grandpa loves naps. Something about spending lazy days walking along the shore or lounging in a chair—toes in the sand and whatnot—just hits differently than any other type of vacation. Other than packing the essentials like pimiento cheese and Wickles, it always bodes well to have a low-key meal plan that means less stress and more sun. We're talking portable pasta salads, hand-held sandwiches, easy seafood recipes (shrimp tacos, anyone?), and other fresh recipes to make your beach trip feel footloose and fancy-free.

These vacation-ready recipes require minimal prep, helping you channel the loose, carefree spirit of your time off. Many of them can be made on the grill so you can maximize your time outdoors. Feeding a family? Most of these recipes are kid-friendly, too. Here are dozens of super delicious beach meal ideas to make all summer and beyond. We love a beach trip year-round, after all.