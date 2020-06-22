45 Easy Beach Vacation Dinner Ideas for a Stress-Free Trip
Southerners love a trip to the beach like a grandpa loves naps. Something about spending lazy days walking along the shore or lounging in a chair—toes in the sand and whatnot—just hits differently than any other type of vacation. Other than packing the essentials like pimiento cheese and Wickles, it always bodes well to have a low-key meal plan that means less stress and more sun. We're talking portable pasta salads, hand-held sandwiches, easy seafood recipes (shrimp tacos, anyone?), and other fresh recipes to make your beach trip feel footloose and fancy-free.
These vacation-ready recipes require minimal prep, helping you channel the loose, carefree spirit of your time off. Many of them can be made on the grill so you can maximize your time outdoors. Feeding a family? Most of these recipes are kid-friendly, too. Here are dozens of super delicious beach meal ideas to make all summer and beyond. We love a beach trip year-round, after all.
Shrimp-and-Corn Succotash
This dish basically screams summertime, from the fresh corn succotash to the herby mayo mixture that coats shrimp.
Steak-and-Potato Kebabs
Fire up the grill to make these perfect kebab skewers. All you need is a side salad and crusty bread to complete the meal.
Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas
This freshest-ever pasta salad is gearing up to be your go-to side with any meal. A lemony vinaigrette tops it off in the most refreshing way.
Slow-Cooker Carnitas Tacos
If we can put it in the slow cooker and forget about any worries while having a stroll on the beach, we're happy. These carnitas make taco night oh-so easy.
Kardea Brown's Okra Soup with Shrimp
This Gullah-inspired family recipe features the most mouthwatering broth you'll ever taste. Shrimp shells are a gold mine for flavor.
Creamy Broccoli Slaw
This makes the most dependable sidekick for any casual lunch or dinner during the summertime. Pair with grilled fish or a classic turkey sandwich—your choice.
Sheet Pan Fajitas
We've transformed more time-intensive fajitas into a family-friendly recipe you can pop in the oven and have ready in just 20 minutes.
Creamy Avocado Dip
Like a creamier take on guacamole, this dip is the perfect snack to replenish tired beachgoers after a long day.
Buttermilk Alfredo Pasta with Chicken and Spinach
Fact of the matter: Everyone loves this easy one-pot supper (made with rotisserie chicken for ultimate ease), adults and kids alike. Whip it up on any hungry but lazy night.
Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip
There is always a place for creamy crab dip on the snack spread during the summer—or any season, really. Beach trip notwithstanding.
Fried Chicken Sliders with Pimiento Cheese
If these don't become an instant family favorite, we're not sure what tree they're barking up. It calls for store-bought chicken tenders, which means you can assemble them in seconds.
Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad
Bacon and ranch always make a dynamic flavor duo—including in this hearty pasta salad that is begging to be paired with your burgers.
Maque Choux with Sausage
This classic Louisiana dish makes the most of all of the summer veggies like corn, okra, and tomatoes. Sausage is just an extra perk.
Southern Fried Corn
Introducing the newest all-star side dish to make year-round. It's skillet-fried and packed with buttery flavor.
Egg Salad Sandwiches
We couldn't forget this classic sandwich spread you can make ahead and snack on all week.
Tuna Pasta Salad
A marriage of two of our most favorite portable things: tuna salad and pasta salad. This will cover your lunch bases all week long.
Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches
A little brown sugar, Coca-Cola, and bourbon (optional) are the secrets to this slow-cooked chicken that can be served over cornbread, like seen here, or on sandwich buns whenever hunger strikes.
Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes
Summer tomatoes have never looked so delicious. Serve on a slice of bread for the kiddos who haven't gotten on the 'mater train yet.
Creole Burger
We upped the ante on everyone's basic burger by adding the bold flavors of Creole seasonings (hello, Zatarain's) and a tangy sauce.
Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos
Tasty shrimp tacos in just 20 minutes? Yeah, that'll do.
Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs
This recipe is basically jambalaya on grilled skewers, which we never knew we needed—but totally do.
Easy Creamy Chicken Spaghetti
It's hard to beat this family-friendly casserole that you can make ahead to take on vacation. It makes your life way easier from the get-go.
Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions
Classic potato salad gets a major upgrade with fingerling potatoes, tangy Dijon mustard, and scallions.
Sweet-and-Spicy Salmon Rice Bowl
Just a half hour is all that's needed to turn out this hearty one-bowl meal. Salmon is topped in a super delicious honey-Sriracha sauce.
Greek Grilled Chicken Pita
These hand-held pitas are the ideal travel lunch for days spent on the beach. Throw in a bag of Zapp's potato chips for good measure.
Deviled Crab Melts
Melty, toasty, and wonderfully crabby (get it?), these melts are a seafood supper just waiting to happen.
Skillet Shrimp Destin with Orzo
You won't believe how easy this elegant dinner is to throw together after a day on the beach.
Fish Muddle
Our Test Kitchen pros say you can taste the coast in every bite of this old-school Lowcountry dish.
Old Bay Rémoulade with Crudités and Shrimp
Test Kitchen Pro Ivy Odom created this recipe as an ode to her family beach vacations as a child. "It's the perfect first-day-at-the-beach supper, which, now that I'm an adult, is ideal paired with rosé spritzers and enjoyed with my friends," she says.
Sweet Heat Hot Dogs
Nothing says "its summertime" more than a cookout, and nothing says "cookout" more than hot dogs right off the grill.
Crab-and-Bacon Linguine
This dinner looks elegant, but it's so easy to put together. Serve it family-style outside for a relaxed meal that tastes like it came from a restaurant.
Fish Tacos and Toppings Bar
Bake your own fish at home for a lighter take on the deep-fried fish tacos you'll get at a restaurant. Set up a fresh toppings bar for everyone to personalize their plates.
Summer Orzo Salad
This is the ideal dish to have on hand at the beach. Not only will it save in the refrigerator all week while you're there, but it can be adapted to lunch or dinner with additions like chicken, steak, shrimp, or whatever veggies you have on hand.
Sausage-and-Shrimp Pizzas with Spinach-Basil Pesto
Take pizza night out to the grill with this summery pizza that puts fresh shrimp to use.
Open-Faced Tomato Sandwiches with Creamy Cucumber Spread
You're going to love this bright take on classic tomato sandwiches. Pop them in an airtight container in your cooler for an oh-so-fresh lunch al fresco.
Beef Sliders with Bacon Jam
Not in the mood to flip patties on the grill? Make a big batch of burgers with this fun recipe the whole family will love.
Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage
Run by the local seafood market to grab some fresh shrimp, and you can have dinner on the table in just 20 minutes with this recipe.
West Indies Crab Salad
This Mobile, Alabama, original is the absolute easiest and most delicious way to use fresh crab meat.
Black Bean Burgers with Avocado Slaw
You can freeze these flavorful black bean burgers ahead of time and bring them to the beach with you for an easy meatless dinner.
Crunchy Chicken-Peanut Chopped Salad
Store-bought chicken tenders add flavor and protein to this simple, colorful salad that you can pack and go.
Grilled Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
Quick pickles, grilled shrimp, and a light marinade make for a quick appetizer or lunch.
Ham Delights
We wouldn't ever make a beach trip without some lunches that start with King's Hawaiian Rolls.
Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad
A tangy lime-ginger vinaigrette is just right with sweet watermelon and juicy tomatoes in this summer salad.
Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini
With foil packet dinners, cleanup is minimal and cooking is quick. These flavors are ideal for a beachy night.
Halloumi-and-Summer Vegetable Kebabs
If you're on the hunt for a meatless main dish or a fresh summer side, this kebab recipe is just what you need.