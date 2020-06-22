45 Easy Beach Vacation Dinner Ideas for a Stress-Free Trip

By Southern Living Editors Updated June 21, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Southerners love a trip to the beach like a grandpa loves naps. Something about spending lazy days walking along the shore or lounging in a chair—toes in the sand and whatnot—just hits differently than any other type of vacation. Other than packing the essentials like pimiento cheese and Wickles, it always bodes well to have a low-key meal plan that means less stress and more sun. We're talking portable pasta salads, hand-held sandwiches, easy seafood recipes (shrimp tacos, anyone?), and other fresh recipes to make your beach trip feel footloose and fancy-free.

These vacation-ready recipes require minimal prep, helping you channel the loose, carefree spirit of your time off. Many of them can be made on the grill so you can maximize your time outdoors. Feeding a family? Most of these recipes are kid-friendly, too. Here are dozens of super delicious beach meal ideas to make all summer and beyond. We love a beach trip year-round, after all.

Shrimp-and-Corn Succotash

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Shrimp-and-Corn Succotash

This dish basically screams summertime, from the fresh corn succotash to the herby mayo mixture that coats shrimp. 

Steak-and-Potato Kebabs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Steak-and-Potato Kebabs

Fire up the grill to make these perfect kebab skewers. All you need is a side salad and crusty bread to complete the meal. 

Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas

This freshest-ever pasta salad is gearing up to be your go-to side with any meal. A lemony vinaigrette tops it off in the most refreshing way. 

Slow-Cooker Carnitas Tacos

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Carnitas Tacos

If we can put it in the slow cooker and forget about any worries while having a stroll on the beach, we're happy. These carnitas make taco night oh-so easy. 

Kardea Brown's Okra Soup with Shrimp

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Kardea Brown's Okra Soup with Shrimp

This Gullah-inspired family recipe features the most mouthwatering broth you'll ever taste. Shrimp shells are a gold mine for flavor. 

Creamy Broccoli Slaw

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Creamy Broccoli Slaw

This makes the most dependable sidekick for any casual lunch or dinner during the summertime. Pair with grilled fish or a classic turkey sandwich—your choice. 

Sheet Pan Fajitas

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Sheet Pan Fajitas

We've transformed more time-intensive fajitas into a family-friendly recipe you can pop in the oven and have ready in just 20 minutes. 

Creamy Avocado Dip

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Creamy Avocado Dip

Like a creamier take on guacamole, this dip is the perfect snack to replenish tired beachgoers after a long day. 

Buttermilk Alfredo Pasta with Chicken and Spinach

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Buttermilk Alfredo Pasta with Chicken and Spinach

Fact of the matter: Everyone loves this easy one-pot supper (made with rotisserie chicken for ultimate ease), adults and kids alike. Whip it up on any hungry but lazy night. 

Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

There is always a place for creamy crab dip on the snack spread during the summer—or any season, really. Beach trip notwithstanding. 

Fried Chicken Sliders with Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Fried Chicken Sliders with Pimiento Cheese

If these don't become an instant family favorite, we're not sure what tree they're barking up. It calls for store-bought chicken tenders, which means you can assemble them in seconds. 

Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad

Recipe: Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad

Bacon and ranch always make a dynamic flavor duo—including in this hearty pasta salad that is begging to be paired with your burgers. 

Maque Choux with Sausage

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Maque Choux with Sausage

This classic Louisiana dish makes the most of all of the summer veggies like corn, okra, and tomatoes. Sausage is just an extra perk. 

Southern Fried Corn

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Southern Fried Corn

Introducing the newest all-star side dish to make year-round. It's skillet-fried and packed with buttery flavor.

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Egg Salad Sandwiches

We couldn't forget this classic sandwich spread you can make ahead and snack on all week. 

Tuna Pasta Salad

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Tuna Pasta Salad

A marriage of two of our most favorite portable things: tuna salad and pasta salad. This will cover your lunch bases all week long. 

Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches

A little brown sugar, Coca-Cola, and bourbon (optional) are the secrets to this slow-cooked chicken that can be served over cornbread, like seen here, or on sandwich buns whenever hunger strikes. 

Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes

Summer tomatoes have never looked so delicious. Serve on a slice of bread for the kiddos who haven't gotten on the 'mater train yet. 

Creole Burger

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Creole Burger

We upped the ante on everyone's basic burger by adding the bold flavors of Creole seasonings (hello, Zatarain's) and a tangy sauce.

Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos

Tasty shrimp tacos in just 20 minutes? Yeah, that'll do. 

Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs

This recipe is basically jambalaya on grilled skewers, which we never knew we needed—but totally do. 

Easy Creamy Chicken Spaghetti

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Easy Creamy Chicken Spaghetti

It's hard to beat this family-friendly casserole that you can make ahead to take on vacation. It makes your life way easier from the get-go. 

Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions

Classic potato salad gets a major upgrade with fingerling potatoes, tangy Dijon mustard, and scallions.

Sweet-and-Spicy Salmon Rice Bowl

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Salmon Rice Bowl

Just a half hour is all that's needed to turn out this hearty one-bowl meal. Salmon is topped in a super delicious honey-Sriracha sauce. 

Greek Grilled Chicken Pita

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Greek Grilled Chicken Pita

These hand-held pitas are the ideal travel lunch for days spent on the beach. Throw in a bag of Zapp's potato chips for good measure.

Deviled Crab Melts

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Deviled Crab Melts

Melty, toasty, and wonderfully crabby (get it?), these melts are a seafood supper just waiting to happen. 

Skillet Shrimp Destin with Orzo

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Skillet Shrimp Destin with Orzo

You won't believe how easy this elegant dinner is to throw together after a day on the beach.

Fish Muddle

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Fish Muddle

Our Test Kitchen pros say you can taste the coast in every bite of this old-school Lowcountry dish.

Old Bay Rémoulade with Crudités and Shrimp

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Old Bay Rémoulade with Crudités and Shrimp

Test Kitchen Pro Ivy Odom created this recipe as an ode to her family beach vacations as a child. "It's the perfect first-day-at-the-beach supper, which, now that I'm an adult, is ideal paired with rosé spritzers and enjoyed with my friends," she says.

Sweet Heat Hot Dogs

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Prop Styling: Allison R. Banks; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Sweet Heat Hot Dogs

Nothing says "its summertime" more than a cookout, and nothing says "cookout" more than hot dogs right off the grill.

Crab-and-Bacon Linguine

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Crab-and-Bacon Linguine

This dinner looks elegant, but it's so easy to put together. Serve it family-style outside for a relaxed meal that tastes like it came from a restaurant.

Fish Tacos and Toppings Bar

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Fish Tacos and Toppings Bar

Bake your own fish at home for a lighter take on the deep-fried fish tacos you'll get at a restaurant. Set up a fresh toppings bar for everyone to personalize their plates.

Summer Orzo Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Summer Orzo Salad

This is the ideal dish to have on hand at the beach. Not only will it save in the refrigerator all week while you're there, but it can be adapted to lunch or dinner with additions like chicken, steak, shrimp, or whatever veggies you have on hand.

Sausage-and-Shrimp Pizzas with Spinach-Basil Pesto

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sausage-and-Shrimp Pizzas with Spinach-Basil Pesto

Take pizza night out to the grill with this summery pizza that puts fresh shrimp to use.

Open-Faced Tomato Sandwiches with Creamy Cucumber Spread

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Open-Faced Tomato Sandwiches with Creamy Cucumber Spread

You're going to love this bright take on classic tomato sandwiches. Pop them in an airtight container in your cooler for an oh-so-fresh lunch al fresco.

Beef Sliders with Bacon Jam

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Beef Sliders with Bacon Jam

Not in the mood to flip patties on the grill? Make a big batch of burgers with this fun recipe the whole family will love.

Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Grilled Cajun Shrimp Kabobs with Sausage

Run by the local seafood market to grab some fresh shrimp, and you can have dinner on the table in just 20 minutes with this recipe.

West Indies Crab Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: West Indies Crab Salad

This Mobile, Alabama, original is the absolute easiest and most delicious way to use fresh crab meat.

Black Bean Burgers with Avocado Slaw

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Black Bean Burgers with Avocado Slaw

You can freeze these flavorful black bean burgers ahead of time and bring them to the beach with you for an easy meatless dinner.

Crunchy Chicken-Peanut Chopped Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Crunchy Chicken-Peanut Chopped Salad

Store-bought chicken tenders add flavor and protein to this simple, colorful salad that you can pack and go.

Grilled Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Grilled Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

Quick pickles, grilled shrimp, and a light marinade make for a quick appetizer or lunch.

Ham Delights

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Ham Delights

We wouldn't ever make a beach trip without some lunches that start with King's Hawaiian Rolls.

Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad

A tangy lime-ginger vinaigrette is just right with sweet watermelon and juicy tomatoes in this summer salad.

Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini

With foil packet dinners, cleanup is minimal and cooking is quick. These flavors are ideal for a beachy night.

Halloumi-and-Summer Vegetable Kebabs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Halloumi-and-Summer Vegetable Kebabs

If you're on the hunt for a meatless main dish or a fresh summer side, this kebab recipe is just what you need.

By Southern Living Editors