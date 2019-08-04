You can't attend a party empty-handed—that is an ultimate Southern no-no. If you're in a rush and need a quick and easy appetizer for your get-together, this party barbequed shrimp is the most sought-after option.The secret to this savory BBQ shrimp recipe is in the marinade. Whisk up this tangy mixture of soy sauce, lemon juice, and a variety of spices, then place the shrimp in the marinade to soak. After a couple of hours, remove the shrimp from the marinade and broil or grill the shrimp based on your preference. Once cooked, all you have to do is pierce the shrimp with cocktail picks, and they are ready to be served.With simple cocktail pick-presentation, this easy BBQ shrimp is a guaranteed no-mess appetizer. If you want to spice this dish up, add some cayenne pepper or serve it with Tabasco sauce. When you add this easy dish to the appetizer table, guests will certainly be swarming you for the recipe.