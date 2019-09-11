Easy Apple Dumplings

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This quick, easy recipe hails from vintage community cookbooks and family recipe boxes. The sugar, butter, and soda combine to make rich, caramel-like syrup to drizzle over the warm dumplings, ready in minutes thanks to the convenience of premade crescent roll dough. The recipe is so easy that's there little need for cooking advice, other than to use an apple that's good for making a pie. A medium-size apple is better than one of those whoppers to ensure the wedges turn tender in the time it takes to bake the dough. Diet soda is not a good option because it can lose its sweetness and turns bitter when baked. The best choice is one of the vintage-style soft drinks made with cane sugar. Apple dumplings make a fun weeknight dessert or weekend breakfast during the fall. This recipe is a wonderful hands-on cooking activity with children or sleep-over project for tweens.

By Sheri Castle

Gallery

Credit: Sheri Castle

Recipe Summary test

Yield:
8 pieces
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F. Mist a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Peel and core the apple, and cut into 8 equal wedges.

  • Separate the dough into rectangles. Place an apple wedge on the wide edge of a dough triangle, roll up, and place in the pie plate. Repeat with the remaining wedges and dough.

  • Whisk together the melted butter, brown sugar, spice, and vanilla. Pour over the dumplings.

  • Pour the soft drink around the edges of the rolls, but not over them.

  • Bake until deep golden brown, about 30 minutes. Let stand at least 10 minutes before serving warm.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 10/12/2021