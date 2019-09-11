This quick, easy recipe hails from vintage community cookbooks and family recipe boxes. The sugar, butter, and soda combine to make rich, caramel-like syrup to drizzle over the warm dumplings, ready in minutes thanks to the convenience of premade crescent roll dough. The recipe is so easy that's there little need for cooking advice, other than to use an apple that's good for making a pie. A medium-size apple is better than one of those whoppers to ensure the wedges turn tender in the time it takes to bake the dough. Diet soda is not a good option because it can lose its sweetness and turns bitter when baked. The best choice is one of the vintage-style soft drinks made with cane sugar. Apple dumplings make a fun weeknight dessert or weekend breakfast during the fall. This recipe is a wonderful hands-on cooking activity with children or sleep-over project for tweens.