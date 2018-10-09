Easy Apple Butter
Our Easy Apple Butter recipe calls for just 5 ingredients and makes about 3 cups of apple butter. If stored in an airtight container, it will last up to 2 months in the refrigerator and 6 months in the freezer. You can enjoy it all season long to add flavor to biscuits, toast, sandwiches and more. It's also a great hostess gift for any occasion.For this recipe, you can choose whatever variety of apples you prefer. If you aren't sure if your apple butter is finished cooking, our Test Kitchen suggests using a wooden spoon to draw a line on the bottom of the pot. If the line holds for 5 seconds before the apple butter merges back together, it's done cooking. Once you've learned how to make our Easy Apple Butter, and enjoyed your first taste, you'll wish you had made it sooner.