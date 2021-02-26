Easter Egg Cake

A visual stunner, you won't need much in the way of additional decorations with this cake sitting on your table.

By John Somerall

Credit: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

A celebration isn't complete without a beautiful layer cake on the dessert table. As much as we love any cake, we love tall layer cakes even more. Whether you need a luscious chocolate cake to celebrate a birthday or an eye-catching Homemade White Cake as the capstone to your Christmas feast, there is a layer cake for every occasion.

When it is time to bake a layer cake for the Easter celebration many Southern bakers turn to two iconic favorites: either a carrot cake or a coconut cake. This year step out of your routine and try this beautifully colored Easter Egg Cake. Truly a visual stunner, you won't need much in the way of additional decorations with this cake sitting on your table. Your prep time is reduced with the use of a convenient box mix (our Test Kitchen prefers Ghiradelli). The cream cheese frosting is colored with two shades of food coloring gel to create this beautiful shade of blue.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease 3 (8-inch) round cake pans with cooking spray, line bottom of pans with parchment paper rounds, and lightly grease parchment paper with cooking spray; set aside. Beat together eggs, water, and vegetable oil with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until combined, about 1 minute. Add cake mix to egg mixture, and beat on low speed until combined, about 1 minute. Increase speed to medium-high, and beat until mixture is smooth, about 2 minutes. Divide cake batter evenly among 3 prepared cake pans, and bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 18 to 22 minutes. Cool cakes in pans on wire racks 5 minutes; remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely, about 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, beat cream cheese and butter with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Decrease speed to medium-low, and gradually add powdered sugar, 1/2 cup at a time, beating until sugar is completely incorporated after each addition, about 4 minutes. Add vanilla and food coloring, and beat on medium-high until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.

  • Place 1 cake layer on a serving plate or cake stand, and spread 1 cup frosting evenly over top of cake using a spatula. Repeat procedure with second cake layer and 1 cup frosting. Place remaining cake layer on top and spread 1 cup frosting evenly over surface. Spread 2 cups frosting evenly around sides of assembled cake, and smooth with a spatula. Refrigerate cake 30 minutes. Remove cake from refrigerator, and spread remaining frosting over top and sides of cake until top and sides are completely smooth. Arrange 1/4 cup shredded coconut in a circle in center of cake to resemble a nest. Sprinkle remaining 3/4 cup shredded coconut around base of cake. Arrange candied egg-shaped malted milk balls in coconut nest on top of cake.

