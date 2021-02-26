A celebration isn't complete without a beautiful layer cake on the dessert table. As much as we love any cake, we love tall layer cakes even more. Whether you need a luscious chocolate cake to celebrate a birthday or an eye-catching Homemade White Cake as the capstone to your Christmas feast, there is a layer cake for every occasion .

When it is time to bake a layer cake for the Easter celebration many Southern bakers turn to two iconic favorites: either a carrot cake or a coconut cake. This year step out of your routine and try this beautifully colored Easter Egg Cake. Truly a visual stunner, you won't need much in the way of additional decorations with this cake sitting on your table. Your prep time is reduced with the use of a convenient box mix (our Test Kitchen prefers Ghiradelli). The cream cheese frosting is colored with two shades of food coloring gel to create this beautiful shade of blue.