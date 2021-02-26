Meanwhile, heat milk and butter in a small saucepan over medium-low, stirring occasionally, until butter is completely melted and a thermometer inserted in milk mixture registers 120°F, about 5 minutes. Beat sugar, yeast, cardamom, salt, and 2 cups of the flour with a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook attachment on low speed until well combined, about 30 seconds. Add warm milk mixture to sugar mixture, and beat on medium speed until combined and very smooth, about 2 minutes. Add 3 of the large eggs to flour mixture, and beat until combined, about 2 minutes. Add remaining 4 1/2 cups flour, and beat until well combined and dough is sticky, about 2 minutes. Transfer dough to a work surface lightly dusted with flour, and knead until dough becomes smooth and elastic, about 6 minutes, adding more flour to work surface as needed to prevent dough from sticking. Transfer dough to a large bowl lightly greased with cooking spray, cover with a kitchen towel or wrap tightly with plastic wrap, and allow dough to rise in a warm place (80°F to 85°F), free from drafts, until doubled in size, about 45 minutes to 1 hour.