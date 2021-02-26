Easter Egg Bread
You may need to find some other place to put your beautifully glazed Easter ham, because this braided bread is pretty enough to be used as the centerpiece on your holiday table.
Recipe Summary
Ideal for serving with a festive Easter brunch or a light supper in the afternoon, this eye-catching homemade yeast bread is also easy to prepare. Traditional Easter Egg Bread is packed with Christian symbolism. The shape of the bread is meant to resemble the Crown of Thorns worn by Jesus when he was crucified, and the eggs are a symbol of rebirth and renewal. The eggs are boiled, then placed on the bread dough and baked–if eaten they are rather overcooked. You can also dye raw eggs and bake them with the bread to achieve a more appealing soft-boiled texture. Test Kitchen Tip: Leftover Easter Egg Bread makes excellent French toast.