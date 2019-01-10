Every Easter celebration calls for beautiful displays of spring bouquets, and we're not just talking about flowers. These adorable Easter cookies are the bright pop of color your dessert spread deserves on this day of Resurrection, egg hunts, and wide-brim church hats. Cut them into fun shapes like colorful tulips and pansies—perhaps with a few Easter egg and bunny shapes mixed in—and these sugar cookies will definitely be the hit of the hunt. With only five ingredients, this Easter cookie recipe gives a whole bunch of cuteness by way of very little effort, which is just how we like it. Not to mention, the dough can be made three days ahead, ensuring your Easter morning isn't spent stuck in the kitchen. For these sweet treats, we recommend using simple royal icing in pastel hues like lavender, pea green, sunny yellow, and baby pink to really bring every baked batch back to life. (No Easter pun intended.) So hop to it! Make sure to include bouquet or two of these bright cookies at the Easter brunch this year.