Easter Cookies

3 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Every Easter celebration calls for beautiful displays of spring bouquets, and we're not just talking about flowers. These adorable Easter cookies are the bright pop of color your dessert spread deserves on this day of Resurrection, egg hunts, and wide-brim church hats. Cut them into fun shapes like colorful tulips and pansies—perhaps with a few Easter egg and bunny shapes mixed in—and these sugar cookies will definitely be the hit of the hunt. With only five ingredients, this Easter cookie recipe gives a whole bunch of cuteness by way of very little effort, which is just how we like it. Not to mention, the dough can be made three days ahead, ensuring your Easter morning isn't spent stuck in the kitchen. For these sweet treats, we recommend using simple royal icing in pastel hues like lavender, pea green, sunny yellow, and baby pink to really bring every baked batch back to life. (No Easter pun intended.) So hop to it! Make sure to include bouquet or two of these bright cookies at the Easter brunch this year.

By Watts Grocery, Durham, North Carolina

Gallery

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe Summary test

cook:
14 mins
additional:
3 hrs 50 mins
total:
4 hrs 4 mins
Yield:
Makes about 2 dozen (3 1/2-inch) cookies
Advertisement

Ingredients

Cookies
Icing

Directions

  • Beat butter, sugar, and salt at medium speed with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer until creamy. Add vanilla; beat until well blended. Gradually add flour, beating at low speed until blended. (Dough will be very soft.)

    Advertisement

  • Divide dough into 2 equal portions; wrap each with plastic wrap, and flatten into a disc. Chill 2 to 24 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Unwrap 1 dough disc on a well-floured surface. Cover with a large piece of plastic wrap, and roll to 1/4-inch thickness; cut into desired shapes with 3 1/2-inch cookie cutters. Place 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets. Chill 15 minutes. Repeat procedure with remaining dough disc.

  • Bake at 350° for 14 to 17 minutes or just until edges are lightly browned. Cool on baking sheets 5 minutes. Transfer to wire racks, and let cool completely (about 30 minutes). Decorate cookies with icing. Let stand 1 hour or until icing is firm.

  • Icing: Whisk together first 3 ingredients and 6 to 8 Tbsp. water until smooth. Divide mixture into 5 to 6 small bowls; tint icing in each bowl with desired food coloring paste or drops, stirring until blended.

Chef's Notes

For testing purposes only, we used Wilton Meringue Powder. Meringue powder and food coloring paste can be found at crafts and cake-decorating stores.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/07/2022