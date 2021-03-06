Easter Charcuterie Board

All your holiday favorites come together to make the most adorable Easter board.

By Joy Howard

Credit: Joy Howard

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Who says a charcuterie board has to be savory? This dessert version takes its inspiration from Easter, with a whole host of holiday-themed sweets and treats. It also features two homemade recipes—Lavender Shortbread Cookies and Bird's Nest Cookies—to make it extra festive. Our instructions omit measurements since ingredients amounts will vary depending on what size platter or board you use (and what treats you like, of course!). But just like any other spread of goodies, the key to making to making it picture perfect is using a mix of items of different colors, shapes, and sizes.  

  • If using, fill small bowls with candies and arrange them on a large platter or cutting board (ours was 12 by 18 inches). Next, lay the largest sweets such as the baked goods and chocolate bunny on the platter. Finish by arranging the smallest items like the jellybeans and gummy candies in small piles to fill in the gaps.

