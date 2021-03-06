Who says a charcuterie board has to be savory? This dessert version takes its inspiration from Easter, with a whole host of holiday-themed sweets and treats. It also features two homemade recipes—Lavender Shortbread Cookies and Bird's Nest Cookies—to make it extra festive. Our instructions omit measurements since ingredients amounts will vary depending on what size platter or board you use (and what treats you like, of course!). But just like any other spread of goodies, the key to making to making it picture perfect is using a mix of items of different colors, shapes, and sizes.