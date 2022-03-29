Easter Carrot Cake Trifles
Serving these at your spring party guarantees everyone will hop on over.
This delightful Easter Bunny-inspired dessert is sure to enchant children, although kids of all ages will enjoy digging in. A high-quality mix makes quick work of the cake cubes that are layered with a fluffy whipped cream filling that tastes like cream cheese frosting. Your favorite finger-shaped store-bought cookies serve as cute bunny ears. Assorted candies and a tube of decorating gel finish up the eyes, noses, and whiskers. However, if time is tight and artistic skills are in short supply, simply top the parfaits with your favorite bite-size Easter candy. This recipe makes eight parfaits, but it's easily doubled or tripled to make enough for a larger Easter party.
Alternatively, this can be made in a 10-cup trifle dish. Layer 5 cups cake cubes on bottom of dish. Top with 2 ½ cups whipped cream mixture. Repeat layers. Arrange cookies on top of trifle before serving.