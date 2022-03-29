Easter Carrot Cake Trifles

Serving these at your spring party guarantees everyone will hop on over.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

total:
1 hr 45 mins
active:
20 mins
Servings:
8
This delightful Easter Bunny-inspired dessert is sure to enchant children, although kids of all ages will enjoy digging in. A high-quality mix makes quick work of the cake cubes that are layered with a fluffy whipped cream filling that tastes like cream cheese frosting. Your favorite finger-shaped store-bought cookies serve as cute bunny ears. Assorted candies and a tube of decorating gel finish up the eyes, noses, and whiskers. However, if time is tight and artistic skills are in short supply, simply top the parfaits with your favorite bite-size Easter candy. This recipe makes eight parfaits, but it's easily doubled or tripled to make enough for a larger Easter party.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 13- x 9-inch baking pan with baking spray.

  • Beat cake mix, ¾ cup water, oil, and eggs in a large bowl on medium-high speed with an electric mixer until smooth, about 2 minutes. Pour into prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 22 to 27 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • Whisk cream cheese and powdered sugar in a medium bowl until smooth, about 1 minute. Beat cream and vanilla in a large bowl on high speed with an electric mixer until soft peaks form, 3 to 5 minutes. With mixer on low speed, add cream cheese mixture. Increase speed to medium-high, and beat until thick and creamy, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Cut cooled cake into 1-inch cubes. Place about ⅓ cup cake cubes (about 3 cubes) in the bottom of each of 6 tall (10-ounce) glasses; press down gently to compress. Top with 2 to 3 tablespoons whipped cream mixture. Repeat layers in each cup 2 more times. Place two cookies upright in each glass to resemble bunny ears. Place 2 candy eyes below the cookies. Pipe whiskers with black writing gel, and place a mini candy-coated chocolate in center of whiskers to resemble a nose.

Tips

Alternatively, this can be made in a 10-cup trifle dish. Layer 5 cups cake cubes on bottom of dish. Top with 2 ½ cups whipped cream mixture. Repeat layers. Arrange cookies on top of trifle before serving.

