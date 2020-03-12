When we think of spring, we think of blooming flowers, fresh recipes, baby animals, Easter eggs, and fluffy bunnies. We love celebrating the season by embracing the new life around us and bringing fresh colors into our winterized homes. So, in honor of one of our favorite holidays, we decided to dress up our Easter table with a dessert that would be both impressive and absolutely delicious. This Bunny Cake, made with a moist coconut sheet cake recipe, cream cheese frosting, and plenty of fluffy coconut, is a stunning centerpiece that doesn't take nearly as much time to prepare as you'd think. But the impact is huge – and kids will absolutely love getting involved with this precious woodland creature-inspired dessert. This year, we'll be making this adorable Bunny Cake as part of our Easter celebrations – complete with a pink gummy nose and fluffy tail.To start your Easter Bunny Cake, you'll want to prepare your favorite cake recipe. We chose to use coconut cake because it's one of our favorite Southern classics, and this recipe comes together very quickly when using a white cake mix as the base. If you want to make it from scratch – we know that it'll taste even better!