When we think of spring, we think of blooming flowers, fresh recipes, baby animals, Easter eggs, and fluffy bunnies. We love celebrating the season by embracing the new life around us and bringing fresh colors into our winterized homes. So, in honor of one of our favorite holidays, we decided to dress up our Easter table with a dessert that would be both impressive and absolutely delicious. This Bunny Cake, made with a moist coconut sheet cake recipe, cream cheese frosting, and plenty of fluffy coconut, is a stunning centerpiece that doesn't take nearly as much time to prepare as you'd think. But the impact is huge – and kids will absolutely love getting involved with this precious woodland creature-inspired dessert. This year, we'll be making this adorable Bunny Cake as part of our Easter celebrations – complete with a pink gummy nose and fluffy tail.To start your Easter Bunny Cake, you'll want to prepare your favorite cake recipe. We chose to use coconut cake because it's one of our favorite Southern classics, and this recipe comes together very quickly when using a white cake mix as the base. If you want to make it from scratch – we know that it'll taste even better!

  • Beat eggs at high speed with an electric mixer 2 minutes. Add sour cream, 1/3 cup water, and next 2 ingredients, beating well after each addition. Add cake mix, beating at low speed just until blended. Beat at high speed 2 minutes. Pour batter into a greased and floured 9" circular pan.

  • Bake at 325°F for 40 to 45 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool cake in pan on wire rack.

  • Once cooled completely, cut the cake in half. These will be the two sides that make up the body of your bunny cake. Frost between your layers, and then prop up the cake on a frosted cardboard cake base. This will keep your Bunny Cake in place.

  • At the front of the cake, make a notch to form the bunny's head. Take a chunk of the cake scraps, and attach it to the back of the cake to form the bunny's tail.

  • Once your bunny has begun to take shape, cover the whole body in frosting. Be sure to cover the cake in a thick layer, as this is what the coconut 'fur' will be adhering to. Gently pat your bunny with shredded coconut to give it a fluffy look.

  • For the ears of the bunny, bake wooden skewers into a simple meringue recipe to create the stiff ears on our bunny cake. Simply pipe the meringue mixture into your desired shape on parchment paper, and bake. Once your meringue ears have cooled completely, add on some pink frosting or pink candy melts to create the inner part of the ear. Polish off your Bunny Cake with a dainty pink gummy nose.

