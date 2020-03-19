Easter Birds' Nest Coconut Cupcakes Recipe
Looking for an Easter dessert that the kids will love, but that's a little more sophisticated than the usual treats? We gave birds' nests cupcakes a sweet new look with shaved coconut tinted with pastel-colored edible luster dust instead of the usual food coloring. Luster dust (which can be found in the baking aisle of most craft stores) mixed with powdered sugar gives the coconut soft, shimmery color in any shade you desire. Top each cupcake with small candy eggs, like Cadbury Mini Eggs, to complete the nest. Or, if you're looking for a basic coconut cupcake recipe that is lighter and more tender than a boxed mix, this recipe fits the bill. We used coconut milk and extract in the tender cake and the rich and creamy coconut-cream cheese frosting. Whether garnished with nests or not, everyone will love the creamy coconut-cream cheese frosting and tender cake flavored with coconut milk.