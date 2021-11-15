During the holidays, we love to turn any ordinary activity into a celebration. What better way to add some extra sparkle to your afternoon cup of tea than enjoying a sweet treat alongside it? Our Earl Grey Tea Cakes have the potential to make any occasion special.

These earl grey-infused cookies transition seamlessly from day to night: enjoy them with your afternoon tea or serve them on a platter at your holiday party. A dash of tea leaves gives these dainty, diamond-shaped cookies their sophisticated taste (and name). If you can't find loose tea at the grocery store, you can also use the leaves from individually packaged bags. (Depending on the brand, you'll need two or three tea bags for the recipe.) To make extra-tender tea cakes, don't roll the dough out too thin and be sure to take them out of the oven as soon as they're light golden on the edges.