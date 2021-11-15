Earl Grey Tea Cakes 

These earl grey-infused cookies transition seamlessly from day to night.

By Joy Howard

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

During the holidays, we love to turn any ordinary activity into a celebration. What better way to add some extra sparkle to your afternoon cup of tea than enjoying a sweet treat alongside it? Our Earl Grey Tea Cakes have the potential to make any occasion special.

These earl grey-infused cookies transition seamlessly from day to night: enjoy them with your afternoon tea or serve them on a platter at your holiday party. A dash of tea leaves gives these dainty, diamond-shaped cookies their sophisticated taste (and name). If you can't find loose tea at the grocery store, you can also use the leaves from individually packaged bags. (Depending on the brand, you'll need two or three tea bags for the recipe.) To make extra-tender tea cakes, don't roll the dough out too thin and be sure to take them out of the oven as soon as they're light golden on the edges.

These Earl Grey Tea Cakes will be the unique cookies that your guests can't stop raving about. For festive, party-ready treats, dip half of each cookie in melted white chocolate and decorate with sprinkles.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Stir together flour, baking powder, tea leaves, and salt in a large bowl. Beat butter and sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add egg and vanilla, and beat until fully combined. Reduce speed to low, and gradually add flour mixture, one-third at a time, beating just until blended after each addition.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface, and roll to ¼-inch thickness. Cut dough into diamond-shaped cookies using a 2½- to 3-inch cookie cutter. Transfer to prepared baking sheets. Gather and reroll dough as needed.

  • Place 1 baking sheet of cookies in refrigerator until ready to bake. Bake remaining baking sheet in preheated oven until light golden around edges, about 10 to 12 minutes, rotating baking sheet from front to back halfway through bake time. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, repeat procedure with remaining baking sheet of cookies. Reserve baking sheets, and line each with a new sheet of parchment paper.

  • Melt white chocolate according to package directions, and stir in oil until thoroughly combined. Place sprinkles in a small bowl. Dip each cookie in melted chocolate, and top immediately with sprinkles; place on prepared baking sheets. Let stand until chocolate sets, about 30 minutes. 

