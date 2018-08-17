Although Dutch ovens are useful all year long, we tend to use them more during the cooler months. Once fall and winter arrive, comforting dinners often consist of soups and stews that have been slowly simmering on the stovetop. But with easy Dutch oven recipes like Chicken Bog (if you haven't heard of it, now's the time to try it), One-Pot Pasta, and classic pot roast, the Dutch oven can do more than soups and stews. Of course, some of our tried-and-true favorites are trusty chili recipes that can get us through both college and NFL football seasons. With these amazing Dutch oven recipes, you'll get dinner on the table and have just one pot to clean up afterward. And with kid-friendly Dutch oven recipes like macaroni and cheese, fried chicken, and buttermilk mashed potatoes, no one in the family will complain about what's for dinner tonight–or any night. These incredible Dutch oven dishes prove how versatile this kitchen staple can be for busy weeknights and weekends.