30 Delicious Dutch Oven Recipes to Warm Up Your Table
Although Dutch ovens are useful all year long, we tend to use them more during the cooler months. Once fall and winter arrive, comforting dinners often consist of soups and stews that have been slowly simmering on the stovetop. But with easy Dutch oven recipes like Chicken Bog (if you haven't heard of it, now's the time to try it), One-Pot Pasta, and classic pot roast, the Dutch oven can do more than soups and stews. Of course, some of our tried-and-true favorites are trusty chili recipes that can get us through both college and NFL football seasons. With these amazing Dutch oven recipes, you'll get dinner on the table and have just one pot to clean up afterward. And with kid-friendly Dutch oven recipes like macaroni and cheese, fried chicken, and buttermilk mashed potatoes, no one in the family will complain about what's for dinner tonight–or any night. These incredible Dutch oven dishes prove how versatile this kitchen staple can be for busy weeknights and weekends.
Beef Stew with Buttery Garlic Bread
Nothing welcomes cooler temps better than a warm bowl of beef stew. Crunchy, buttery garlic bread is essential for soaking up every last drop.
Southern-Style Green Beans
Want the key to a perfect pot of green beans? Cook them just until tender, not mushy, and include a ham hock, pork, bacon slices, or leftover ham bone for robust Southern flavor.
Country Captain Chicken
This traditional Lowcountry dish has been around in some form or another since the 19th century. This dinner starts and finishes in the same pot on the stove, but the depth of flavors would have you believe it was created by a team of chefs.
Classic Hoppin' John
Although Hoppin' John is traditionally served to start a new year, we'll make this budget-friendly dish anytime.
Braised Cola-and-Bourbon Brisket
Southerners know cola (always referred to as a Coke, regardless the actual brand) and bourbon work well together as a drink, so why not as cooking ingredients for tender brisket cooked low-and-slow in the Dutch oven?
Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
Creamy mashed potatoes can accompany just about any main dish (including the brisket above). Try our Rustic Mashed Red Potatoes with Parmesan and Mashed Potatoes with Bacon and Crispy Scallions for twists on the classic.
Turkey Tortellini Soup with Greens
Prep two batches of this soup and keep one in the freezer for busy nights.
Fried Brussels Sprout Tacos
Your Dutch oven isn't only for soups and stews—it's a great vessel for frying, too! This recipe is a fun meatless option for Taco Tuesday.
Old-Fashioned Chicken And Dumplings
The secret to Mrs. Morton Smith's perfect dumplings? Buttermilk and a well-floured surface. Make her recipe, which came to us in October 1983, for a cozy night in.
One-Pot Pasta with Tomato-Basil Sauce
You don't even have to cook the pasta separately. With this easy dish, the sauce is the pasta's cooking liquid.
Creamed Corn
This three-ingredient recipe is a no-brainer side dish when you want classic Southern comfort and ease.
West Texas Chili
This Texas recipe is as traditional as it gets—no beans, loads of beef, and plenty of spice.
Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole
There's no canned soup or frozen veggies in this fresh riff on the classic casserole recipe. Prepare and serve it right from your Dutch oven.
Vidalia Onion Soup
Sweet, caramelized onions are the star of this soup topped with crusty French baguette slices and melty Gruyère cheese.
Chicken Bog
The origins of this dish's name are debatable, but its flavor and comfort are undeniable.
Sweet-and-Spicy Short Ribs with Egg Noodles
These fall-off-the-bone short ribs are seasoned with a blend of spices that pack a kick along with brown sugar for a hint of sweetness. Lager beer is added to the mix for a rich result.
Ziti with Mushroom, Fennel, and Tomato Ragu
Ragu is traditionally a meaty sauce, but this recipe is packed with several types of mushrooms for as much heartiness and even more flavor.
Shrimp and Sausage Gumbo
If you want to make gumbo the right way, be sure you've carved out plenty of time in your day to let it simmer to perfection.
Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Even with the craziest schedules, there's always time for some homemade mac and cheese—none of that boxed stuff allowed.
Turnip Greens-and-Ham Stew
If you don't have time to cook your greens low and slow, this 30-minute recipe has the flavor you crave in a fraction of the time.
Mama's Fried Chicken
Only homemade fried chicken will do at Mama's table, and it's time we learn to make it ourselves. You'll be surprised at how simple this four-ingredient recipe is to make.
Emily's Red Beans and Rice
We can't get enough of the classic combo of spicy beans and buttery rice.
Roasted Tomato-Eggplant Soup with Garlic Croutons
Step up your tomato soup game and leave the canned variety behind. Roasted eggplant and caramelized onions and carrots add richness to the original.
Zesty Pot Roast
Pot roast is one of the best Sunday dinner ideas, especially when it gets cool outside.
White Lightning Chicken Chili
Whether for an at-home tailgate or speedy weeknight supper, this 30-minute chili recipe is there for you in a pinch.
Penne with Mushrooms, Corn, and Thyme
This pasta dish is hearty enough to fill you up, but corn and thyme freshen it up.
Crawfish Étouffée
If you visit Louisiana, you'll notice there are countless recipes for this Cajun dish, but our four-step recipe is an great place to start.
Red Chile Pork Posole
This Mexican-inspired soup uses canned hominy, which speeds up the cooking process. Filled with seasonings and aromatics, this dish will leave your kitchen smelling divine.
Chicken With 40 Leaves of Basil
This herbaceous chicken gains big flavor from exactly 40 leaves of basil (no more, no less, you hear?).
Shrimp Perloo
This Lowcountry rice dish is truly a one-pot savior for busy nights. Be sure to buy medium, not large, shrimp for this recipe.