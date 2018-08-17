30 Delicious Dutch Oven Recipes to Warm Up Your Table

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated June 21, 2022
Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Although Dutch ovens are useful all year long, we tend to use them more during the cooler months. Once fall and winter arrive, comforting dinners often consist of soups and stews that have been slowly simmering on the stovetop. But with easy Dutch oven recipes like Chicken Bog (if you haven't heard of it, now's the time to try it), One-Pot Pasta, and classic pot roast, the Dutch oven can do more than soups and stews. Of course, some of our tried-and-true favorites are trusty chili recipes that can get us through both college and NFL football seasons. With these amazing Dutch oven recipes, you'll get dinner on the table and have just one pot to clean up afterward. And with kid-friendly Dutch oven recipes like macaroni and cheese, fried chicken, and buttermilk mashed potatoes, no one in the family will complain about what's for dinner tonight–or any night. These incredible Dutch oven dishes prove how versatile this kitchen staple can be for busy weeknights and weekends.

Beef Stew with Buttery Garlic Bread

Credit: Photo: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Beef Stew with Buttery Garlic Bread

Nothing welcomes cooler temps better than a warm bowl of beef stew. Crunchy, buttery garlic bread is essential for soaking up every last drop.

Southern-Style Green Beans

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Southern-Style Green Beans

Want the key to a perfect pot of green beans? Cook them just until tender, not mushy, and include a ham hock, pork, bacon slices, or leftover ham bone for robust Southern flavor.

Country Captain Chicken

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Country Captain Chicken

This traditional Lowcountry dish has been around in some form or another since the 19th century. This dinner starts and finishes in the same pot on the stove, but the depth of flavors would have you believe it was created by a team of chefs.

Classic Hoppin' John

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton

Recipe: Classic Hoppin' John

Although Hoppin' John is traditionally served to start a new year, we'll make this budget-friendly dish anytime.

Braised Cola-and-Bourbon Brisket

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Recipe: Braised Cola-and-Bourbon Brisket

Southerners know cola (always referred to as a Coke, regardless the actual brand) and bourbon work well together as a drink, so why not as cooking ingredients for tender brisket cooked low-and-slow in the Dutch oven?

Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Creamy mashed potatoes can accompany just about any main dish (including the brisket above). Try our Rustic Mashed Red Potatoes with Parmesan and Mashed Potatoes with Bacon and Crispy Scallions for twists on the classic.

Turkey Tortellini Soup with Greens

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Turkey Tortellini Soup with Greens

Prep two batches of this soup and keep one in the freezer for busy nights.

Fried Brussels Sprout Tacos

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Fried Brussels Sprout Tacos

Your Dutch oven isn't only for soups and stews—it's a great vessel for frying, too! This recipe is a fun meatless option for Taco Tuesday.

Old-Fashioned Chicken And Dumplings

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken and Dumplings

The secret to Mrs. Morton Smith's perfect dumplings? Buttermilk and a well-floured surface. Make her recipe, which came to us in October 1983, for a cozy night in.

One-Pot Pasta with Tomato-Basil Sauce

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: One-Pot Pasta with Tomato-Basil Sauce

You don't even have to cook the pasta separately. With this easy dish, the sauce is the pasta's cooking liquid.

Creamed Corn

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamed Corn

This three-ingredient recipe is a no-brainer side dish when you want classic Southern comfort and ease.

West Texas Chili

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: West Texas Chili

This Texas recipe is as traditional as it gets—no beans, loads of beef, and plenty of spice.

Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

There's no canned soup or frozen veggies in this fresh riff on the classic casserole recipe. Prepare and serve it right from your Dutch oven.

Vidalia Onion Soup

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Vidalia Onion Soup

Sweet, caramelized onions are the star of this soup topped with crusty French baguette slices and melty Gruyère cheese.

Chicken Bog

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Chicken Bog

The origins of this dish's name are debatable, but its flavor and comfort are undeniable.

Sweet-and-Spicy Short Ribs with Egg Noodles

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Short Ribs with Egg Noodles

These fall-off-the-bone short ribs are seasoned with a blend of spices that pack a kick along with brown sugar for a hint of sweetness. Lager beer is added to the mix for a rich result.

Ziti with Mushroom, Fennel, and Tomato Ragu

Credit: Ziti with Mushroom, Fennel, and Tomato Ragu

Recipe: Ziti with Mushroom, Fennel, and Tomato Ragu

Ragu is traditionally a meaty sauce, but this recipe is packed with several types of mushrooms for as much heartiness and even more flavor.

Shrimp and Sausage Gumbo

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Shrimp and Sausage Gumbo

If you want to make gumbo the right way, be sure you've carved out plenty of time in your day to let it simmer to perfection.

Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Food Styling: Angella Sellers and Vanessa McNiel Rocchio; Prop Styling: Melanie J. Clarke and Sissy Lamerton

Recipe: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Even with the craziest schedules, there's always time for some homemade mac and cheese—none of that boxed stuff allowed.

Turnip Greens-and-Ham Stew

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Turnip Greens-and-Ham Stew

If you don't have time to cook your greens low and slow, this 30-minute recipe has the flavor you crave in a fraction of the time.

Mama's Fried Chicken

Recipe: Mama's Fried Chicken

Only homemade fried chicken will do at Mama's table, and it's time we learn to make it ourselves. You'll be surprised at how simple this four-ingredient recipe is to make.

Emily's Red Beans and Rice

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

Recipe: Emily's Red Beans and Rice

We can't get enough of the classic combo of spicy beans and buttery rice.

Roasted Tomato-Eggplant Soup with Garlic Croutons

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Roasted Tomato-Eggplant Soup with Garlic Croutons

Step up your tomato soup game and leave the canned variety behind. Roasted eggplant and caramelized onions and carrots add richness to the original.

Zesty Pot Roast

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Zesty Pot Roast

Pot roast is one of the best Sunday dinner ideas, especially when it gets cool outside.

White Lightning Chicken Chili

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: White Lightning Chicken Chili

Whether for an at-home tailgate or speedy weeknight supper, this 30-minute chili recipe is there for you in a pinch.

Penne with Mushrooms, Corn, and Thyme

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Penne with Mushrooms, Corn, and Thyme

This pasta dish is hearty enough to fill you up, but corn and thyme freshen it up.

Crawfish Étouffée

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Crawfish Étouffée

If you visit Louisiana, you'll notice there are countless recipes for this Cajun dish, but our four-step recipe is an great place to start.

Red Chile Pork Posole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Red Chile Pork Posole

This Mexican-inspired soup uses canned hominy, which speeds up the cooking process. Filled with seasonings and aromatics, this dish will leave your kitchen smelling divine.

Chicken With 40 Leaves of Basil

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Chicken With 40 Leaves of Basil

This herbaceous chicken gains big flavor from exactly 40 leaves of basil (no more, no less, you hear?).

Shrimp Perloo

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Shrimp Perloo

This Lowcountry rice dish is truly a one-pot savior for busy nights. Be sure to buy medium, not large, shrimp for this recipe.

