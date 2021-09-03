Dr Pepper Brownies

Rating: Unrated

Rich, chocolatey, and impossible to resist.

By Shikha Singh

Gallery

Credit: Shikha Singh

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
bake:
40 mins
cool:
5 mins
total:
55 mins
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Put a twist on traditional brownies with a dash of soda. The base of this brownie will remind you of your go-to recipe—a simple batter made from brown sugar, cocoa powder, eggs, and butter—but it's the foundation of ample, melted chocolate chips that really kicks off this winning combination. From there, Dr Pepper and instant coffee bring out a rich, chocolatey flavor that will tempt you into a second slice every time. Make each square even more irresistible by sprinkling a few extra semi-sweet chocolate chips on top before baking. The result is a truly decadent affair for chocolate lovers and Dr Pepper fans alike. Set these slices out at your next tailgate or potluck, and they're sure to disappear.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Add butter and chocolate chips to a microwave-safe mixing bowl and cook for 30 seconds, stir and microwave for another 30 seconds. Repeat if necessary. Add brown sugar and eggs and mix until combined. Stir in Dr Pepper. Add flour, cocoa powder, instant coffee, vanilla extract and salt. Stir until combined. Pour into a greased 9x9 baking pan. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes, let stand for 5 minutes in the pan and then transfer to a cooling rack.

    Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 09/04/2021