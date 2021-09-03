Put a twist on traditional brownies with a dash of soda. The base of this brownie will remind you of your go-to recipe—a simple batter made from brown sugar, cocoa powder, eggs, and butter—but it's the foundation of ample, melted chocolate chips that really kicks off this winning combination. From there, Dr Pepper and instant coffee bring out a rich, chocolatey flavor that will tempt you into a second slice every time. Make each square even more irresistible by sprinkling a few extra semi-sweet chocolate chips on top before baking. The result is a truly decadent affair for chocolate lovers and Dr Pepper fans alike. Set these slices out at your next tailgate or potluck, and they're sure to disappear.