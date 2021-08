The recipe is easy to make and it came out well. I added 6 oz of sour cream to the cheese cake mixture to keep it fluffier - but you must let it whip in the mixer a bit. After partially prebaking the crust, I lined the crust edge with tin foil added the cheese cake filling, and let it prebake for 10 to 15 minutes, the lighter cake meant it needed to partially bake or the pecan pie section would fall right through.

Everything came out perfectly. However, I guess there is too much of a good thing, cheese cake is so rich and pecan pie is so sweet, they compete, not complement each other. It was a fun recipe, but probably would not make again. That said, I left it on counter and everyone in the house keep cutting teeny tiny slices every time they went through the kitchen, and it did not survive a 24 hrs before being totally consumed.

Read More