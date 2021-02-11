Delicious warm from the oven or at room temperature, these extra chocolatey muffins make a lovely start to any morning. These Double Chocolate Chip Muffins actually aren't overly sweet, thanks to a combination of cocoa powder, bittersweet and semisweet chocolates. Plus, tangy sour cream makes them extra moist. Our Test Kitchen Professionals said these Double Chocolate Chip Muffins will be a hit with both kids and adults. To ensure the texture of your muffins is light and fluffy, don't overmix the batter when adding the flour mixture and chocolate chips. These chocolate muffins come together quickly and easily with pantry staples, so they're simple enough to whip up anytime. If you're in need of a new baking project, try adding these homemade muffins to your weekend brunch lineup, though they'd be amazing as an afternoon snack or post-dinner chocolate dessert too.