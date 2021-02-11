Double Chocolate Chip Muffins

These fudgy muffins are the perfect companion for your morning cup of coffee.

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist Karen Rankin

active:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 muffins
Delicious warm from the oven or at room temperature, these extra chocolatey muffins make a lovely start to any morning. These Double Chocolate Chip Muffins actually aren't overly sweet, thanks to a combination of cocoa powder, bittersweet and semisweet chocolates. Plus, tangy sour cream makes them extra moist. Our Test Kitchen Professionals said these Double Chocolate Chip Muffins will be a hit with both kids and adults. To ensure the texture of your muffins is light and fluffy, don't overmix the batter when adding the flour mixture and chocolate chips. These chocolate muffins come together quickly and easily with pantry staples, so they're simple enough to whip up anytime. If you're in need of a new baking project, try adding these homemade muffins to your weekend brunch lineup, though they'd be amazing as an afternoon snack or post-dinner chocolate dessert too.

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray 18 regular-size muffin cups (in 2 [12-cup] muffin pans) heavily with cooking spray; set aside. Whisk together brown sugar, granulated sugar, melted butter, and eggs in a large bowl until combined. Whisk in sour cream, milk, and vanilla until thoroughly combined.

  • Whisk together flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl. Using a spatula or wooden spoon, stir flour mixture into sugar mixture just until combined. Gently stir in bittersweet chocolate chips.

  • Divide batter evenly among prepared muffin cups, filling each about 3/4 full. Sprinkle each muffin with 1/2 teaspoon semisweet chocolate chips. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out with a few slightly fudgy crumbs, 17 to 19 minutes. Cool muffins in pan 10 minutes. Remove from pan. Serve warm or at room temperature.

