DIY Deviled Egg Bar Recipe

Add extra flair to your usual deviled egg platter with an array of tasty toppings to choose from. A tip from the Test Kitchen: Boil and peel eggs a day before and store them in a lidded container with cold water just to cover. You could also buy them precooked at the grocery store to save time. This DIY deviled egg bar is the most fun appetizer for any gathering. If you have holiday company, set up a deviled egg bar for brunch, and you can always serve this appetizer at a cocktail party. We think a selection of hot sauces would be an ideal addition to this deviled egg bar. Deviled eggs are a staple for any Southern party. Update the classic with these new flavor ideas. These will disappear from your cocktail party platter faster than Mama's piping hot biscuits at dinnertime.

By Karen Rankin

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
Serves 10
Ingredients

Deviled Eggs
Toppings

Directions

  • Cut eggs in half lengthwise, and transfer yolks to a medium bowl, keeping whites intact. Add mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt, and pepper to bowl; stir with a fork until very smooth.

  • Place yolk mixture in a piping bag fitted with a 3⁄4-inch-wide tip. Pipe into wells of egg whites (about 1 tablespoon per egg half). Place on a platter; sprinkle with paprika. Serve with toppings (recipes below).

Toppings

Pickled Okra and Pimientos

Thinly slice pickled okra crosswise. Wedge a slice in each deviled egg; sprinkle with finely chopped pimientos.

Capers and Smoked Paprika

Top deviled eggs with chopped drained capers and a dash of smoked paprika.

Pickled Red Onions, Bacon, and Chives

Combine 1⁄2 cup red wine vinegar, 1⁄4 cup granulated sugar, and 1 tsp. salt  in a bowl. Dice a small red onion, and soak in vinegar mixture 30 minutes. Drain and pat dry. Top deviled eggs with pickled onions, chopped cooked bacon, and chopped chives.

