Disney World Apple Pie

2 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Hungry for some apple pie? We are right there with you. Here's the recipe from the Whispering Canyon Café at Disney's Wilderness Lodge. Dessert will never be the same.

By Disney

Gallery

Credit: Walt Disney World

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Yield:
Makes one 9-inch pie.
Advertisement

Ingredients

Pie Crust
Apples
Apple Pie Batter

Directions

For Pie Crust

  • Combine butter, shortening, flour, sugar, and salt in bowl of electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Mix at medium speed until crumbly.

    Advertisement

  • Add milk and mix until incorporated.

  • Wrap dough in plastic wrap and rest in refrigerator for 30 minutes.

  • Roll to 1/4-inch thickness and place in 9-inch pie plate.5. Set aside

For Apples

  • Bring water to simmer in large pot.

  • Place apples in a steamer basket and add to pot. Steam for 10 minutes. Remove from water.

  • Cool to room temperature and toss with apple pie spice.

For Apple Pie Batter

  • Cream butter and sugar in bowl of stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment until fluffy. Add eggs and mix until just incorporated.

  • Mix flour, baking powder, and salt in small bowl. Slowly add to mixer and beat on medium speed until combined.

  • Add cream and mix until smooth.4. Set aside until ready to bake.

For Apple Pie

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Place 1/2 cup apple pie batter on top of pie crust, spread until smooth. Top with apples and remaining apple pie batter.

  • Cover with foil and bake for 40 minutes. Remove foil and bake 20 more minutes, until golden brown.

  • Cool to room temperature before serving. If desired, top pie with sliced almonds and dust with confectioners' sugar once cooled.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 08/02/2022