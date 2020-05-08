Dilly Bean Pasta Salad
Let the Lemon Vinaigrette do the talking. A few simple ingredients dress up an easy-does-it Dilly Bean Pasta Salad recipe that will be a bona fide winner whether it’s found on a picnic blanket or a dinner table. If you just can’t get enough, try one of our three other spins that all call on our citrusy vinaigrette: Pasta Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette, Herbs, and Field Peas; Tangy Chickpea Pasta Salad; and Pintos and Peppers Pasta Salad. Each one brings its own fresh appeal and, in our eyes, there’s no wrong way to twist up a delicious pasta salad recipe. Serve our Dilly Bean Pasta Salad with grilled burgers or top it with a simple store-bought rotisserie chicken for a light and fresh meal in a flash. When the temperature is rising, there’s nothing like a cool and refreshing salad that plays on the season’s bounty.