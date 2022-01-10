Devil's Food Cake with Salted Peanut Butter Frosting and Ganache
A boxed-mix gets a delicious boost from a stunning frosting and ganache.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
When it's time for dessert, a stunning layer cake is often the star of the show. Who can resist three layers of moist cake and a pristine coat of buttercream frosting? But sometimes, you just don't have time for all the bells and whistles. That's where boxed cake mix comes in. Now, hear us out here: boxed cake mix can be great, and we have this recipe for Devil's Food Cake with Salted Peanut Butter Frosting and Ganache to prove it.
In this recipe, the chocolate cake layers take a backseat to the real pièce de résistance: the frosting. Our Test Kitchen called this salty-sweet peanut butter frosting "out of this world." Not only is it lick-the-spatula delicious, but it also spreads easily and smoothly, which makes decorating a breeze. Top it off with drips of chocolate ganache. If you're in a pinch, you can substitute jarred hot fudge, but the homemade version is worth a few extra minutes.
Ingredients
Directions
How To Create an Icing Drip
1. Make sure the drip icing is cool but not cold. Slowly pour about half of it over the top of the cake.
2. Spoon more icing around top edge of cake so that it drips down. Spoon remaining icing onto center of cake.
3. If needed, use the spoon to nudge the icing down the sides of the cake. Use an offset spatula to smooth the top.