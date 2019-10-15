Deviled Grits
There's nothing better than Mama's homemade grits, but we're kicking them up a notch to make the ultimate savory breakfast. This unique recipe will surprise you, so don't knock it until you try it. We elevated the Southern staple dish of grits to become the complete breakfast package. This complementing dish consists of orange juice, bacon, and grits. With each bite, you'll get a taste of the savory bacon and brown sugar combination, followed with a tart, zesty finish from the orange juice. To finish off this delicious recipe, top the loaded grits with sugar coated bacon bits, because let's face it: A dish can never have too much bacon. These Deviled Grits will warm you right up, especially in the cold winter months. The sweet aroma of these loaded grits will wake up even the heaviest sleepers. Deviled Grits will become your new favorite breakfast go-to.