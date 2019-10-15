Deviled Grits

There's nothing better than Mama's homemade grits, but we're kicking them up a notch to make the ultimate savory breakfast. This unique recipe will surprise you, so don't knock it until you try it. We elevated the Southern staple dish of grits to become the complete breakfast package. This complementing dish consists of orange juice, bacon, and grits. With each bite, you'll get a taste of the savory bacon and brown sugar combination, followed with a tart, zesty finish from the orange juice. To finish off this delicious recipe, top the loaded grits with sugar coated bacon bits, because let's face it: A dish can never have too much bacon. These Deviled Grits will warm you right up, especially in the cold winter months. The sweet aroma of these loaded grits will wake up even the heaviest sleepers. Deviled Grits will become your new favorite breakfast go-to.

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Yield:
Serves 6 (serving size: about 1 cup)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook bacon in a skillet over medium-high until partially cooked, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer bacon to a plate lined with paper towels to drain; reserve 1 tablespoon drippings in a small bowl.

  • Bring water to a boil in a saucepan over high, and add salt. Slowly stir in grits, and cook, stirring constantly, 3 minutes. Remove pan from heat.

  • Stir butter, orange zest, orange juice, and eggs into grits until thoroughly combined. Pour into a greased (with cooking spray) 1 1/2-quart baking dish. Bake in preheated oven until top begins to turn golden, about 30 minutes.

  • Crumble bacon. Add bacon and brown sugar to reserved 1 tablespoon bacon drippings, and stir to combine. Top grits with bacon mixture, and bake at 350°F until grits are set and brown sugar mixture is bubbly, about 15 minutes more. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

