Kentucky Derby Cheese Hat
When April showers finally give way to May flowers, Southerners know it's time for something big: the Kentucky Derby. A day full of exciting horse races, bright wide-brimmed hats, and shiny silver cups filled with Mint Juleps, the Derby is a Southern affair if we've ever seen one. For those watching the festivities (and creating some of your own!) at home, it's all about the menu. We're serving up some Kentucky classics and fun Bourbon Country-inspired appetizers, like our mini Hot Browns, Kentucky Benedictine tea sandwiches, and Bourbon-Chocolate Truffles—oh, and this cute Derby Cheese Hat, too. With only two ingredients and a swirl of a ribbon, you'll have this cheeky party snack ready to go. From there, possibilities are endless. Garnish with fresh flowers, lavender, or even a spread of fruit preserves. There's no party like a Derby party, and now you're set with a race day-ready menu, too.