Deep South Barbecue Ribs Recipe
This just might be the best BBQ ribs recipe for summer out there.
Recipe Summary
These tender, oven-roasted ribs are basted with our Melting Pot Barbecue Sauce, a sweet and tangy mix of several regional Southern sauces. The recipe includes tomatoes, light brown sugar, vinegar, and yellow mustard. It may not be for pit-loving purists, but it's undeniably good. Bring it out at your next barbecue and impress your friends and family.