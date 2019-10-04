Deep Fried Turkey with Creole Spices

Every holiday season brings the same dilemma – how do you roast your turkey in the oven and still have room to bake all the family-favorite casseroles, such as green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, and sweet potato casserole? Which one goes in first, and how do you keep everything hot? Your slow-cooker can certainly help when it comes to preparing the sides but, for a whole turkey, you need to think big. Unless you happen to have a double oven in the kitchen, this year take the turkey outside and fry it for a hot, juicy bird with a crispy skin. Before frying, be sure and thoroughly defrost the turkey. Even a semi-frozen bird will cook unevenly and cause splattering. Catch oil spills by placing a large piece of cardboard under the fryer; weigh down the edges of the cardboard with bricks. Keep children and pets away from the cooking area at all times and never leave the fryer unattended – which means someone will have to keep you supplied with coffee, cold drinks, and holiday appetizers as you tend to the dinner's main course!