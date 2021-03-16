You can never do wrong with the classic combination of bittersweet dark chocolate, rich, buttery pistachios, and bright orange zest. But taking those flavors and combining them with a light, pillowy meringue? Now that's what we call a show-stopper. These Dark Chocolate-Pistachio-Orange Kisses will be the dessert you whip up when you're looking to impress. They'd make a lovely addition to any cookie box or platter; we love to pile these kisses high in a candy bowl and keep it around for anytime snacking. No matter how you serve them, these elegant, chocolate-dipped kisses will satisfy your sweet cravings in style.

It all starts with our Basic Meringue recipe, which can be adapted to create any number of cute confections. The meringue itself is infused with flavor from fresh orange zest, then given an extra dose of color from food gel. These kisses are a great way to learn to pipe meringue—plus, the French tip makes them look super fancy. Once they've baked and cooled, we dip the bottoms of these meringues in melted chocolate, which helps the crushed pistachios adhere to the confections.