Dairy-Free Mashed Potatoes with Caramelized Vidalia Onions

You spend a lot of time planning and preparing your main course for your holiday dinner, be sure and give as much attention to your side dishes. No dinner menu is complete without an indulgent side of mashed potatoes. Instead of milk or heavy cream, this recipe uses chicken broth. Because of the lack of dairy, these potatoes don't seize up like they normally would, giving you creamy mashed potatoes for your dinner. We prefer russet potatoes in this recipe for a pretty white color, but you can mix in Yukons if you wish – your mashed potatoes will have more of a yellow color. These potatoes are excellent reheated and can be used as a filling for a dumpling to make pierogis. A family favorite for special occasions but perfect for weeknight meals, this dish is so delicious you won't even miss the gravy or butter. Serve these potatoes during the week with pork tenderloin, fried chicken, or country-fried steak. You can also make these one day in advance for any occasion by preparing, covering, and refrigerating until needed. Simply reheat when ready to serve!