Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches Recipe

Rating: Unrated

These diminutive, expertly trimmed pillows of geometric perfection, assembled from the soft white slices of giant Pullman loaf, are party perfect. Extra-special occasion called for extra-thin bread slices rolled into pinwheels or wrapped around tender asparagus spears. Most popular fillings? Finely minced chicken salad with homemade mayo, pimiento cheese, and cucumber.

By Mary Allen Perry

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel the cucumbers into long, thin ribbons using a vegetable peeler. Let stand, between paper towels, 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine the cream cheese and next 7 ingredients in a bowl.

  • Remove the crusts from the bread, and cut in half diagonally to make triangles. Spread 1½ teaspoons of the cream cheese mixture on 1 side of half of the bread triangles, and top with cucumber ribbons (about1/4 cup each). Top with the remaining bread.

Source

Recipe Revival: Southern Classics Reinvented for Modern Cooks (2016; Time Inc. Books)

