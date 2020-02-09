Dad's Mac and Cheese

Here's THE ultimate mac and cheese recipe. If you've ever tasted my dad's mac and cheese, you've died and come back.Dad made pans of mac and cheese at the restaurant, and even more pans at home during the holidays. his was like the brick version of mac and cheese that stands up, like the Great Wall of China. I once heard that you can tell a good soul food joint from a not-so-good soul food joint if they run out of mac n cheese. Say what you want, Paps would always run out of mac and cheese. This book would not be Son of a Southern Chef without this recipe. It's a must try. It doesn't get any more real than this. – Lazarus Lynch, Son of a Southern ChefOrder Son of a Southern Chef: Cook with Soul

By Lazarus Lynch

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375°F. Grease a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with butter.

  • Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and add the pasta. Cook for 3 minutes less than what the box suggests. Drain and rinse the pasta under cold water to stop the cooking. Drain again, then set aside.

  • In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, evaporated milk, adobo, pepper, and 4 tablespoons butter. Pour in the noodles and coat evenly with the egg mixture.

  • Mix the cheddar, pepper Jack, and mozzarella together in a bowl.

  • Pour one-third of the pasta over the bottom of the prepared dish. Sprinkle with one-third of the cheese mixture. Repeat to make two more layers, ending with the cheese on top. Bake until the top is golden brown, about 20 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving (if you can stand it)!

Source

Reprinted from Son of a Southern Chef: Cook with Soul by arrangement with Avery, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2019, Lazarus Lynch, Photography by Anisha Sisodia.

