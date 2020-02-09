Dad's Mac and Cheese
Here's THE ultimate mac and cheese recipe. If you've ever tasted my dad's mac and cheese, you've died and come back.Dad made pans of mac and cheese at the restaurant, and even more pans at home during the holidays. his was like the brick version of mac and cheese that stands up, like the Great Wall of China. I once heard that you can tell a good soul food joint from a not-so-good soul food joint if they run out of mac n cheese. Say what you want, Paps would always run out of mac and cheese. This book would not be Son of a Southern Chef without this recipe. It's a must try. It doesn't get any more real than this. – Lazarus Lynch, Son of a Southern ChefOrder Son of a Southern Chef: Cook with Soul
