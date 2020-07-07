Curried Okra Shoestring Fries

Rating: Unrated

Even die-hard okra haters will be completely won over by these thin, crunchy, can't-eat-just-one shoestring fries.

By Ann Taylor Pittman

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
40 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Even die-hard okra haters will be completely won over by these thin, crunchy, can't-eat-just-one shoestring fries. Which is good, because this recipe makes enough to feed eight people. The thinly sliced fresh okra (work quickly when slicing up the pods to avoid a gooey mess) is tossed in a mixture of curry powder, salt, and cornstarch, the secret ingredient that keeps the breading light and crisp, unlike flour. Then, the okra is quickly deep-fried in a Dutch oven until golden brown. You'll need to do this step in several batches, so don't rush and overcrowd the pot. Once they've been cooked, drain the fries on paper towels and sprinkle with salt. Curried Okra Shoestring Fries are delicious dipped in ketchup, or our tangy and creamy chutney-and-sour cream dipping sauce, which pairs wonderfully with the curry powder. (Just stir together and serve!) Or you can serve them alongside your favorite burger or sandwich, or pile them on top of a salad for a hearty crunch. Of course, a cold beer isn't a bad idea either. However, you enjoy them, serve them when they're freshly cooked and still warm.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together chutney and sour cream in a small bowl; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Cut each okra pod in half lengthwise. Place halves, cut side down, on cutting board; cut each half lengthwise into 3 or 4 thin strips.

  • Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over high to 350°F to 375°F. Combine cornstarch, curry powder, and salt in a large ziplock plastic bag. Add okra strips to bag; seal and shake well to coat. Remove okra from bag, shaking off as much excess cornstarch as possible. Fry okra in 4 batches in hot oil until browned and crisp, about 4 minutes per batch. Drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with additional salt, if desired. Serve with sauce.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/10/2021