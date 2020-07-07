Even die-hard okra haters will be completely won over by these thin, crunchy, can't-eat-just-one shoestring fries. Which is good, because this recipe makes enough to feed eight people. The thinly sliced fresh okra (work quickly when slicing up the pods to avoid a gooey mess) is tossed in a mixture of curry powder, salt, and cornstarch, the secret ingredient that keeps the breading light and crisp, unlike flour. Then, the okra is quickly deep-fried in a Dutch oven until golden brown. You'll need to do this step in several batches, so don't rush and overcrowd the pot. Once they've been cooked, drain the fries on paper towels and sprinkle with salt. Curried Okra Shoestring Fries are delicious dipped in ketchup, or our tangy and creamy chutney-and-sour cream dipping sauce, which pairs wonderfully with the curry powder. (Just stir together and serve!) Or you can serve them alongside your favorite burger or sandwich, or pile them on top of a salad for a hearty crunch. Of course, a cold beer isn't a bad idea either. However, you enjoy them, serve them when they're freshly cooked and still warm.