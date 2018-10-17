Herbed Cucumber-and-Tomato Salad
Fresh, easy, and pretty enough for a party, this cool salad is ready to make your life a whole lot simpler. With just a handful of fresh ingredients and pantry staples, this Greek-inspired side dish goes with just about anything. Because whenever we're serving a rich meat main like pork chops, flank steak, or even grilled chicken, it's always a good idea to have a cold salad option on the spread to balance out the meal.Akin to the ever-popular Greek salad, this cucumber-and-tomato salad uses crisp, delicious ingredients including grape tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion. It's all tossed with a collection of fragrant herbs—ranging from mint to dillweed—and a vinegar-based dressing. Oh, and it's finished with as much crumbly Feta cheese as you fancy. Get this fresh salad from counter to supper table in about fifteen minutes, making it a quick-fix staple to serve all spring and summer long.