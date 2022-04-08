Cucumber Salsa
Who says salsa has to include tomatoes?
Recipe Summary
While we love a classic tomato salsa, there are plenty of variations on salsa that don't rely on the famous fruit as their base. Our Black Bean and Corn Salsa is a summertime favorite, as is our unexpectedly sweet-and-savory Peach Salsa. Not convinced yet? Let our newest tomato-free salsa recipe act as our case in point. We're mixing things up with this Cucumber Salsa, which is sure to become a new classic.
In this recipe, cucumber is the star of the show. The green salsa, formed on a base of finely chopped English cucumber, is full of texture and flavor. The cucumber is accented by tart Granny Smith apple, fresh cilantro, and lime juice. Red onion adds a nice pop of color and jalapeño brings a hint of heat.
Did we mention that this dip is as easy as stir-and-serve? Most of the work in the 10-minute prep time involves chopping up all of your produce. From there, simply combine all the ingredients in a bowl and serve. As an added bonus, this simple salsa can be made in advance and stored in an airtight container in the fridge for about two days. Serve this cucumber salsa with tortilla chips or plantain chips.