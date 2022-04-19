Cucumber Salad
This unassuming salad should be your go-to dish at the potluck.
Cool and refreshing, this easy Cucumber Salad is a welcome addition to any barbecue spread. It may look simple, but this side dish has a surprisingly complex flavor. English cucumbers and halved cherry tomatoes form the foundation for this salad, transforming as they marinate in a simple dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, and white wine. Fair warning: the wine is not cooked out in this dressing, so be prepared for a touch of alcohol. It's important to let the wine and lemon juice marinate with the cucumber slices for about an hour to allow the wine to mellow, for a more balanced (less boozy) flavor.
Select English cucumbers for this recipe, which have a thin skin and fewer seeds, so don't require peeling or seeding. Don't be shy in adding plenty of fragrant basil to the salad.
This Cucumber Salad recipe comes from the Southern Living Party Cookbook, which was originally published in 1972. We suggest serving it as part of a menu for a Lemon-Barbecue Chicken cookout, but it will taste great with just about any protein, from grilled seafood, to smoked ribs, to baked pork chops.