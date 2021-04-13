LIVE

Cucumber-Mint Mojitos

Change up your mojitos with a dash of cucumber.

By John Somerall

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

10 mins
10 mins
2
Get ready for refreshment and relaxation. This vibrant, garden-fresh green mojito will be a new summertime staple, perfect for cooling off by the pool or sipping during porch happy hour. Our Cucumber-Mint Mojitos make the most of seasonal produce, allowing the cool, refreshing flavor of cucumber to shine in a unique cocktail. Accented with mint and lime, this drink is a great way to get your greens in; as an added bonus, this recipe is easily scalable to make large batches.

Rather than simply shaking all the ingredients together—as one might in a classic mojito—this recipe calls for you to blend the cucumber, lime, and mint, creating a much more vibrant color. Not only does blending this cocktail save time and energy, but it also allows the mint and cucumber to fully infuse into the mixture. Each mojito contains just enough rum to let you know it's there, but not enough to overpower the other herbal flavors. The lime-flavored sparkling water adds a delicate fizz to this cocktail.

Pro tip: Rubbing the mint sprigs between your hands before garnishing releases the mint oils, adding a nice aroma to each sip. While you're at it, go the extra mile and wrap a thin peel of cucumber around the inside of each glass for supreme elegance.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Slice cucumber lengthwise into 2 long, thin strips using a vegetable peeler; set aside. Peel remaining cucumber, and chop into ½-inch pieces to yield ½ cup. Process chopped cucumber, white rum, fresh lime juice, cane syrup or simple syrup, and fresh mint leaves in a blender until smooth, about 1 minute. Strain; discard solids

  • Arrange cucumber strip in a spiral inside each of 2 Collins glasses. Fill each glass halfway with crushed ice, and pour cucumber-rum mixture into each glass. Top evenly with sparkling water. Garnish each glass with 1 mint sprig. Serve immediately.

