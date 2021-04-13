Cucumber-Mint Mojitos
Change up your mojitos with a dash of cucumber.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Get ready for refreshment and relaxation. This vibrant, garden-fresh green mojito will be a new summertime staple, perfect for cooling off by the pool or sipping during porch happy hour. Our Cucumber-Mint Mojitos make the most of seasonal produce, allowing the cool, refreshing flavor of cucumber to shine in a unique cocktail. Accented with mint and lime, this drink is a great way to get your greens in; as an added bonus, this recipe is easily scalable to make large batches.
Rather than simply shaking all the ingredients together—as one might in a classic mojito—this recipe calls for you to blend the cucumber, lime, and mint, creating a much more vibrant color. Not only does blending this cocktail save time and energy, but it also allows the mint and cucumber to fully infuse into the mixture. Each mojito contains just enough rum to let you know it's there, but not enough to overpower the other herbal flavors. The lime-flavored sparkling water adds a delicate fizz to this cocktail.
Pro tip: Rubbing the mint sprigs between your hands before garnishing releases the mint oils, adding a nice aroma to each sip. While you're at it, go the extra mile and wrap a thin peel of cucumber around the inside of each glass for supreme elegance.