Cucumber-Chile Paletas Recipe
Never had a paleta? Get ready for a real treat! These Mexican ice pops are made with fresh fruit, nuts, spices, and other ingredients for a colorful and flavorful frozen dessert on a stick. San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez came up with this delicious cucumber-chile paleta, which is made with cucumbers, a jalapeño chile, and a little lemon juice and sugar. Our test kitchen raved about these pops, saying that the refreshing cucumber is balanced perfectly with the heat of the jalapeño and sweet-tart flavor of the sugar and lemon. And these paletas are as simple as can be to make. All you need is a blender and six (2 1/2-oz.) plastic frozen pop molds. First, puree all of the ingredients in a blender. Then pour the liquid into the molds and freeze. Be sure to freeze the popsicles for at least 3 to 5 hours, or even overnight, to make sure they are frozen completely. Kids and adults will love these refreshing popsicles. Instead of the usual popsicles or ice cream, serve these refreshing Cucumber-Chile Paletas at a Cinco de Mayo party, backyard barbecue, or any warm-weather gathering. You and your guests will be very glad you did!