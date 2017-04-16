Cucumber-Chile Paletas Recipe

Rating: Unrated

Never had a paleta? Get ready for a real treat! These Mexican ice pops are made with fresh fruit, nuts, spices, and other ingredients for a colorful and flavorful frozen dessert on a stick. San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez came up with this delicious cucumber-chile paleta, which is made with cucumbers, a jalapeño chile, and a little lemon juice and sugar. Our test kitchen raved about these pops, saying that the refreshing cucumber is balanced perfectly with the heat of the jalapeño and sweet-tart flavor of the sugar and lemon. And these paletas are as simple as can be to make. All you need is a blender and six (2 1/2-oz.) plastic frozen pop molds. First, puree all of the ingredients in a blender. Then pour the liquid into the molds and freeze. Be sure to freeze the popsicles for at least 3 to 5 hours, or even overnight, to make sure they are frozen completely. Kids and adults will love these refreshing popsicles. Instead of the usual popsicles or ice cream, serve these refreshing Cucumber-Chile Paletas at a Cinco de Mayo party, backyard barbecue, or any warm-weather gathering. You and your guests will be very glad you did!

By Johnny Hernandez

Gallery

Credit: Wynn Myers; Prop Styling: Lauren Smith Ford

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
5 hrs 15 mins
Yield:
Makes 6
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Process 2 (11- to 12-oz.) cucumbers, peeled, seeded, and cut into chunks, 2/3 cup granulated sugar, 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice (from 2 lemons), and 1 jalapeño chile, seeded and rinsed, in a blender until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Pour cucumber mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl, and press to extract juice from solids; discard solids.

  • Pour mixture evenly into 6 (2 1/2-oz.) plastic frozen pop molds. Top with lids, and insert pop sticks, leaving 2 inches of each stick exposed. Freeze paletas until firm, 3 to 5 hours or overnight.

Test Kitchen Tip

To release paletas from molds, hold each mold under warm running water for about 10 seconds.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 05/08/2021