Cucumber-Chickpea Salad with Feta-Mint Vinaigrette
This cold salad is great for a summer luncheon.
Summer is calling, and it's time for cucumber salad. A cold salad is one of our favorite sides to serve at any warm-weather picnic or luncheon, and our Cucumber-Chickpea Salad with Feta-Mint Vinaigrette puts a new spin on a seasonal classic. With only 15 minutes of active time, this Greek-inspired cucumber and chickpea salad is speedy to throw together and makes for a stunning side to any spring or summer meal.
In this recipe, a feta-mint vinaigrette transforms cucumber slices into an elegant, composed dish with layers of flavor. Be sure to allow your sliced cucumbers to sit with salt for 5 minutes before dressing—this helps to drain off any excess moisture, preventing the salad from being watery when tossed. The creamy dressing coats all of the ingredients well, tying the various elements together. Feel free to make this one in advance: The flavors become stronger the longer this salad sits, which also means it's perfect for leftovers.
Crispy chickpeas are the true crown jewel on this bright green salad—a lovely golden-brown hue, they're the perfect complement to the cool crunch of the cucumber. Talk about a great substitute for croutons. Using packaged crunchy chickpeas makes throwing this salad together a breeze, but feel free to roast your own. Don't forget to garnish your salad with plenty of herbs—we love to use fresh parsley, mint, and dill, but feel free to use any herbs you have in your fridge. Serve with a cucumber cocktail and you're in for a very cool evening.