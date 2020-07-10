Cucumber-Buttermilk Soup
Cucumbers are one of the most refreshing vegetables grown in a summer garden. Light-tasting and a good source of hydration, sliced and diced cucumbers are a welcome addition to tossed salads and gazpachos. Since cucumbers are one of the most prolific growers in the garden, use up some of your produce and try your hand at making quick refrigerator pickles. This cold cucumber soup is also a good option for. Your harvest – serve it as the cooling start to a summer’s day lunch or offer it as a main course paired with a tossed salad and warm bread. You don’t have to stand over the stove or heat up the oven to make chilled soups. Your processor or food blender does all the work. Process chopped cucumbers, tangy whole buttermilk, whole-milk yogurt, fresh mint, tarragon, lemon and salt in a blender, then chill. When you are ready to serve, dollop each bowl with a swirl of buttermilk and garnish with extra mint leaves. Serve the buttermilk-infused soup in chilled bowls or cups to help keep it cold for a longer period of time. Chilled soups and gazpachos are very similar. Gazpachos traditionally are uncooked soups made with a blended mixture of fresh tomatoes, peppers, onions, cucumbers, and other fresh ingredients. Chilled soups and gazpachos are ideal and delicious ways to use the fresh produce coming out of your garden or found at the farmers’ market.