Cucumber-and-Vidalia Onion Salad
A simple salad that you'll be craving all season long.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Meet the light, bright dish that will be gracing all of our buffet spreads this spring. As Vidalia onions come back in season, we're celebrating this sweet allium with a simple salad that always shines. These onions are so sweet that they are mild, even when used raw, like in this Simple Cucumber-and-Vidalia Salad.
This old-fashioned Southern vegetable salad only requires a few ingredients, but each of them works overtime to deliver big flavor. Keep this easy vinaigrette on stand-by: made with white wine vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, sugar, salt, and black pepper, this dressing is as simple as they come. (Just be sure to whisk the mixture until the sugar dissolves completely.)
From there, simply chop the cucumber and onion and add it to the bowl with the dressing. For extra ease, cut the cucumber with a mandolin, which creates thin, even slices. Accented with dill sprigs, this vegetable-forward side is light and refreshing and pairs well with just about anything that's on your menu.