Crustless Ham and Spinach Quiche
Leftover ham has met its match in our ham and spinach crustless quiche recipe. A bag of frozen chopped collard greens will almost eliminate prep time so all you have to do is sauté—how easy is that? The secret to building this crustless spinach quiche is creating a sturdy base of ham, collards, onion, and cheese. Then, you’ll pour a mixture of all-purpose baking mix (we used Bisquick Original Pancake and Baking Mix), milk, and eggs over the top. Bake until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, and you’ll be rewarded with a crustless ham and spinach quiche that your whole crowd will love. If you aren’t a fan of the kick that shredded pepper Jack cheese provides, you can always swap in your favorite instead. Consider this crustless quiche recipe your base with plenty of room for delicious riffs.