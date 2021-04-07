Crustless Ham and Collard Greens Quiche

Leftover ham has met its match this crustless quiche recipe.

A bag of frozen chopped collard greens will almost eliminate prep time so all you have to do is sauté—how easy is that? The secret to building this crustless quiche is creating a sturdy base of ham, collards, onion, and cheese. Then, you'll pour a mixture of all-purpose baking mix (we used Bisquick Original Pancake and Baking Mix), milk, and eggs over the top. Bake until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, and you'll be rewarded with a crustless ham and greens quiche that your whole crowd will love. If you aren't a fan of the kick that shredded pepper Jack cheese provides, you can always swap in your favorite instead. Consider this crustless quiche recipe your base with plenty of room for delicious riffs.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°. Sauté ham in hot oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat 5 minutes or until browned. Stir in collards and onion, and sauté 5 minutes or until onion is tender and liquid evaporates. Layer half of collard mixture in a lightly greased 9-inch pie plate; top with 3/4 cup cheese. Repeat layers once.

  • Whisk together milk and remaining ingredients until smooth; pour over collard-and-cheese mixture in pie plate.

  • Bake in preheated oven 25 to 35 minutes or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

