Crunchy Pecan Pie Bites Recipe

Cram all the amazing flavor of pecan pie into these bite-sized treats that are perfect for parties and gift-giving alike. 

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
bake:
30 mins
cool:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Yield:
6 dozen
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350º. Bake pecans in a single layer in a shallow pan 8 to 10 minutes or until toasted and fragrant.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together sugar and corn syrup in a medium bowl. Stir in pecans, eggs, and next 3 ingredients.

  • Spoon about 1 heaping teaspoonful pecan mixture into each pastry shell, and place on 2 large baking sheets.

  • Bake at 350º for 20 to 22 minutes or until set. Remove to wire racks, and let cool completely (about 30 minutes). Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Mini Pecan Pies

Substitute 1½ (8-oz.) packages frozen tart shells for frozen mini-phyllo pastry shells. Prepare recipe as directed through Step Spoon about ¼ cup pecan mixture into each tart shell. Place tart shells on a large baking sheet. Proceed with recipe as directed in Step 4, increasing bake time to 25 to 30 minutes or until set. Garnish with currants, if desired. Makes 1 dozen. Prep: 15 min., Bake: 30 min.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/22/2022