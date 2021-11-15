Crunchy Peanut Butter-Chocolate Swirl Bars
Creamy, crunchy, and oh-so-delicious.
Peanut butter and chocolate—they just go together. If you want to create a truly memorable holiday dessert, you can always rely on this classic flavor combination to be a fan-favorite. And if you really want pull out all the stops, we've taken the age-old combination of peanut butter and chocolate to the next level with these Crunchy Peanut Butter-Chocolate Swirl Bars.
A winning combination of white and dark chocolate swirls atop a rich peanut-buttery base makes these sliceable squares irresistible. The bars get their crunch from the crisp rice cereal and a sprinkling of roasted peanuts. The marbled swirl of dark and white chocolates acts as an elegant, built-in decoration for these bars. Because there's no baking involved, you can whip up a batch in just minutes, but beware—they may disappear just as fast.
We developed this recipe for your holiday cookie tins, but after tasting the final product, you can bet that we'll be making these peanut butter chocolate bars year-round. Trust us: this one is a keeper.