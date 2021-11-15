Peanut butter and chocolate—they just go together. If you want to create a truly memorable holiday dessert, you can always rely on this classic flavor combination to be a fan-favorite. And if you really want pull out all the stops, we've taken the age-old combination of peanut butter and chocolate to the next level with these Crunchy Peanut Butter-Chocolate Swirl Bars.

A winning combination of white and dark chocolate swirls atop a rich peanut-buttery base makes these sliceable squares irresistible. The bars get their crunch from the crisp rice cereal and a sprinkling of roasted peanuts. The marbled swirl of dark and white chocolates acts as an elegant, built-in decoration for these bars. Because there's no baking involved, you can whip up a batch in just minutes, but beware—they may disappear just as fast.