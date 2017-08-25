Crown Pork Roast with Cranberry Pecan Stuffing Recipe

If you want to take a break from the usual holiday ham, beef tenderloin, or roasted turkey, this showstopping crown pork roast will make a lovely centerpiece on any Christmas table. This reader recipe, by Charles and Mary White of Birmingham, Alabama was published in our December 1996 issue in a story called "Dinner at the White House." The Whites host an impressive holiday supper club for friends and shared their deliciously festive menu, which includes Crown Pork Roast with Cranberry Pecan Stuffing garnished with sugared fruit. The sweet-savory stuffing, flavored with orange liqueur, pork sausage, dried cranberries, and chopped pecans, pairs wonderfully with the mild roasted pork.

By Charles and Mary White

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine first 3 ingredients; rub over all sides of roast.

  • Fold a piece of aluminum foil into an 8-inch square; place on a rack in a roasting pan. Place roast, bone ends up, on foil-lined rack.

  • Bake at 350° for 1 hour.

  • Spoon 2 cups of Cranberry-Pecan Stuffing into center of roast; cover with a 12-inch square of heavy-duty foil, and fold over tips of ribs.

  • Bake at 350° for 1 1/2 hours or until a meat thermometer registers 160°. Remove foil; let roast stand 15 minutes before slicing.

  • Pour pan drippings into a skillet; add butter, and cook over medium heat until butter melts. Add flour, whisking until smooth; cook while whisking constantly, until caramel-colored.

  • Stir in chicken broth and next 4 ingredients; cook, whisking constantly, until smooth and thickened. Serve with roast. Garnish, if desired.

  • To make sugared fruit: sprinkle 4 envelopes unflavored gelatin over 4 cups warm water; stir with a wire whisk until gelatin dissolves. Dip fruit into gelatin mixture, shaking to remove excess; sprinkle all sides of fruit with superfine sugar, covering completely. Place on baking sheets; let stand 30 minutes or until dry and firm.

