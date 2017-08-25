Crown Pork Roast with Cranberry Pecan Stuffing Recipe
If you want to take a break from the usual holiday ham, beef tenderloin, or roasted turkey, this showstopping crown pork roast will make a lovely centerpiece on any Christmas table. This reader recipe, by Charles and Mary White of Birmingham, Alabama was published in our December 1996 issue in a story called "Dinner at the White House." The Whites host an impressive holiday supper club for friends and shared their deliciously festive menu, which includes Crown Pork Roast with Cranberry Pecan Stuffing garnished with sugared fruit. The sweet-savory stuffing, flavored with orange liqueur, pork sausage, dried cranberries, and chopped pecans, pairs wonderfully with the mild roasted pork.