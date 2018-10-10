Slow-Cooker Cranberry Sauce

It wouldn't be Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner without cranberry sauce. But if you grew up with the jiggly canned kind, this vibrant version will erase those unsavory memories. Plus, it couldn't be easier to make since it simmers in the crockpot leaving you with hands free to tend to the turkey or cranky relatives. With the addition of zingy fresh ginger (pro tip: use a microplane zester to grate it), this slow cooker cranberry sauce packs a punch, but doesn't skip on the classic sweet-tart taste your holiday guests love and expect. The duet of fresh and dried cranberries makes for a deeper, more complex cranberry sauce flavor with substantial texture to pair with the holiday's main attractions. Don't be surprised when you find yourself making this recipe to pair with pork tenderloin, lamb, or even roast chicken for an easy perk-up to weekday dinners.

By Southern Living

Credit: Iain Bagwell

12 hrs 50 mins
Makes about 5 1/2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together first 5 ingredients and 1/2 cup water in a lightly greased 3 1/2- to 4-qt. slow cooker.

  • Cover and cook on HIGH 3 to 3 1/2 hours or until cranberries begin to pop.

  • Uncover and cook 30 minutes. Stir in dried cranberries and orange zest. Cool completely, stirring often (about 1 hour; mixture will thicken as it cools). Cover and chill 8 hours. Store in refrigerator up to 2 weeks.

