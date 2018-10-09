Thanksgiving Day brings a mixture of emotions. Joy at seeing friends and loved ones at your doorstep, mixed with anxiety over getting the various components of the holiday meal baked, smoked, and roasted so everything is ready for the table at the same time. An added dilemma? You have limited space in the oven. Stash your slow cooker in a corner of your kitchen counter and let this handy appliance take some of the anxiety off your shoulders.Sweet potato casseroles are a traditional holiday favorite and, along with your favorite holiday sides of green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and corn pudding, this year try a new twist with this Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon. Put this Crock Pot sweet potatoes recipe together Thanksgiving morning and let it cook while you get the rest of the meal ready. This recipe isn't quite as sweet as the classic sweet potato casseroles usually are, and we have added a touch of garlic and bacon as garnishes for added flavor. Give it a try, and and you will quickly realize how easy it is to incorporate slow cooker sweet potatoes into your holiday cooking.