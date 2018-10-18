This classic sandwich is a go-to in many Southern homes, and our Crock Pot Sloppy Joes are the easiest way to get your kids' favorite dish on the table. Because this recipe starts with ground beef and pantry staples, it's extremely budget-friendly and simple to pull together last minute. For this hands-off recipe, simply throw all the ingredients together in 15 minutes and let your Crock Pot do the rest of the work.One of the best parts about our homemade Sloppy Joes? They freeze beautifully. Whether you have leftovers (not likely) or you make a second batch, you can easily freeze the beef mixture in zip-top bags for up to a month. This recipe is also great for parties and tailgates. Just make a batch or two in advance and you'll have slow cooker Sloppy Joes for a crowd with very little hands-on time in the kitchen. To feed even more people, you can swap out regular hamburger buns for slider buns.No matter how you seve them, our best Sloppy Joes recipe is sure to please.