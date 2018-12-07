Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Introducing the sweetest way to kick off a weekend breakfast or casual holiday brunch. Rich, sugary, and gooey, this crowd-pleasing recipe (serves twelve hungry guests!) is extra sweet because it's made in the slow cooker. Like other one-pot dishes, the limited hands-on time (here, it's just 20 minutes) will allow you to spend more time on doing things you love with the people who mean the most. Prepare for a delicious casserole that's made for breakfast, brunch, or anytime snacking.