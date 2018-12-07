Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Introducing the sweetest way to kick off a weekend breakfast or casual holiday brunch. Rich, sugary, and gooey, this crowd-pleasing recipe (serves twelve hungry guests!) is extra sweet because it's made in the slow cooker. Like other one-pot dishes, the limited hands-on time (here, it's just 20 minutes) will allow you to spend more time on doing things you love with the people who mean the most. Prepare for a delicious casserole that's made for breakfast, brunch, or anytime snacking.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
4 hrs
Yield:
Serves 12 (serving size: about 1 cup)
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line bottom and sides of a 6-quart slow cooker with aluminum foil; lightly coat foil with cooking spray. Stir together granulated sugar, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a small bowl. Toss together biscuit pieces and 1/2 cup melted butter in a large bowl until biscuits are coated.

    Advertisement

  • Working in batches, add biscuits to granulated sugar mixture, and toss to coat; transfer biscuits to prepared slow cooker. Sprinkle any remaining sugar mixture over biscuits in slow cooker.

  • Whisk together eggs, salt, 2/3 cup of the half-and-half, and 1 teaspoon of the vanilla in a bowl until well combined; pour over biscuits in slow cooker. Sprinkle with pecans.

  • Beat cream cheese and 2 tablespoons softened butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until thoroughly combined, about 30 seconds. Add 1 cup of the powdered sugar and remaining 1 teaspoon vanilla; beat until smooth, about 1 minute.

  • Gradually add remaining 1 1/4 cups powdered sugar to cream cheese mixture alternately with 2 tablespoons of the half-and-half, beating on high speed until frosting is smooth, creamy, and a little loose, about 1 minute, adding remaining 1 tablespoon half-and-half, 1 teaspoon at a time, if needed to reach desired consistency.

  • Drizzle half of the frosting over biscuit mixture in slow cooker. (Cover remaining frosting, and set aside until ready to serve.) Cover slow cooker; cook on LOW until center of casserole is set and biscuit bottoms are browned, 3 1/2 to 4 hours. Drizzle casserole with remaining frosting; serve warm.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 06/24/2021