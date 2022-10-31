Food and Recipes Recipes Crispy Smashed Brussels Sprouts Be the first to rate & review! Trimmed fresh Brussels sprouts are crunchy as can be with this all-star recipe. By Anna Theoktisto Anna Theoktisto Anna Theoktisto is a recipe tester and developer who's been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2017. Her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications as well as on various digital platforms. Anna's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine and Southern Living. Anna earned her BS in agricultural education and communication from the University of Florida and a degree in culinary arts from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. She is a member of Les Dames d'Escoffier Birmingham chapter. When not in the kitchen, Anna enjoys hiking with her son, husband, and 2 dogs. She also loves fostering puppies for a local animal rescue group. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 31, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: photographs by ANTONIS ACHILLEOS; RECIPE: ANNA THEOKTISTO; FOOD STYLING: RUTH BLACKBURN; PROP STYLING: CHRISTINA DALEY Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 8 Ingredients 2 lb. trimmed fresh Brussels sprouts ¼ cup water 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil 2 ½ tsp. minced fresh garlic 1 tsp. kosher salt ¼ tsp. black pepper ⅓ cup grated Parmesan cheese Fresh thyme leaves for garnish Directions Preheat oven to 425°F. Place trimmed fresh Brussels sprouts in a large microwavable bowl with water. Cover tightly with plastic wrap, and microwave on HIGH until just tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Carefully remove and discard plastic wrap; drain. Place cooked Brussels sprouts on a large-rimmed baking sheet. Using flat bottom of a measuring cup or mug, smash each Brussels sprout, and pat dry with paper towels. Drizzle evenly with extra-virgin olive oil, and sprinkle evenly with minced fresh garlic, kosher salt, and black pepper; toss to coat. Bake 10 minutes. Remove from oven, and sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese. Bake until cheese is melted and set, about 5 minutes. Using a spatula, transfer Brussels sprout mixture to a serving platter. Garnish with fresh thyme leaves. Rate it Print