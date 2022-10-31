Crispy Smashed Brussels Sprouts 

Preheat oven to 425°F. Place trimmed fresh Brussels sprouts in a large microwavable bowl with water. Cover tightly with plastic wrap, and microwave on HIGH until just tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Carefully remove and discard plastic wrap; drain.

Place cooked Brussels sprouts on a large-rimmed baking sheet. Using flat bottom of a measuring cup or mug, smash each Brussels sprout, and pat dry with paper towels. Drizzle evenly with extra-virgin olive oil, and sprinkle evenly with minced fresh garlic, kosher salt, and black pepper; toss to coat. Bake 10 minutes.