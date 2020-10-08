Crispy Potato Galette
If you love all things potatoes, then you will adore this baked potato galette. This side dish combines the crispiness of a potato chip with the creaminess of mashed potatoes and will be a hit when served alongside a green vegetable, such as green bean casserole or a green salad. Save your hands from painful nicks and cuts by using a sharp chef’s knife or mandolin when slicing the potatoes. This recipe needs to be assembled and baked quickly. If left to sit too long, the potatoes will leach too much liquid. Pro Tip: Do not hold the potato slices in water prior to tossing, as this will remove the starch which is needed to hold the galette together. With a quick prep time of 25 minutes, you can easily put this recipe together and in the oven in no time. Leftovers, if there are any, reheat well. Pair with sausage or ham for breakfast or serve with a tossed salad for lunch.