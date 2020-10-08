Crispy Potato Galette

If you love all things potatoes, then you will adore this baked potato galette. This side dish combines the crispiness of a potato chip with the creaminess of mashed potatoes and will be a hit when served alongside a green vegetable, such as green bean casserole or a green salad. Save your hands from painful nicks and cuts by using a sharp chef’s knife or mandolin when slicing the potatoes. This recipe needs to be assembled and baked quickly. If left to sit too long, the potatoes will leach too much liquid. Pro Tip: Do not hold the potato slices in water prior to tossing, as this will remove the starch which is needed to hold the galette together. With a quick prep time of 25 minutes, you can easily put this recipe together and in the oven in no time. Leftovers, if there are any, reheat well. Pair with sausage or ham for breakfast or serve with a tossed salad for lunch. 

By Anna Theoktisto
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Melt butter in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium. Add oil and garlic. Cook, stirring often, until fragrant, 1 minute. Remove from heat. Transfer to a large bowl, reserving 2 tablespoons mixture in skillet. Add potatoes, shallots, salt, and pepper; toss to coat.

    Advertisement

  • Starting in center of skillet, arrange potato and shallot slices in a circular pattern, slightly overlapping slices, until bottom of skillet is covered. Repeat process using remaining potato and shallot. Pour any remaining butter mixture in bowl over potato mixture. Press down firmly in skillet. Place skillet over high heat. Cook, undisturbed, until mixture begins to sizzle, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Bake in preheated oven until potatoes are tender and browned, about 50 minutes. Cool in skillet 20 minutes. Invert onto a serving platter; cut into wedges.

© Copyright 2020 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 10/12/2020