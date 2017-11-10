Crispy Pork Meatballs Recipe
These panko-crusted meatballs will be the hit of the holiday party with the zingy addition of Asian flavors, pickled garnishes, and spicy mayo that we'd dunk just about anything into. You'll transform your basic pork meatballs by flavoring with bold ingredients like soy sauce, ginger, rice vinegar, and garlic and serving them with homemade Spicy Mayonnaise, fresh basil, and Pickled Cucumbers. One Test Kitchen professional warned: "Careful, you're going to overeat." We don't know about you, but we think we'll take our chances!